Actress Alia Bhatt turned 30 on Wednesday and her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor had the sweetest birthday wish for her “bahurani”.

Neetu took to Instagram story, where she shared a photograph of the actress and new mother, Alia.

“Happy birthday bahurani Only love n more love,” Neetu Kapoor wrote as the caption while wishing Alia Bhatt on her birthday.

Check out Neetu Kapoor’s wish for Alia Bhatt here:

Alia Bhatt’s half-sister Pooja Bhatt, too, shared a slew of pictures featuring the birthday girl, herself and their father Mahesh Bhatt.

Pooja captioned the images: “Happy International Alia Bhatt Day”.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, which also stars Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. That apart she’s all set to make her Hollywood debut alongside Gal Gadot in ‘Heart Of Stone.’

The Karan Johar-directed romantic comedy will hit theatres in July.

