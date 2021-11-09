Bollywood is known for its colourfulness, vibrancy and energy. There are several key tropes in films but nothing beats the rain dance. Rain seems to be a big fascination in Bollywood and has embraced it completely, particularly when it is pouring and won’t stop…we’re not talking about light showers, but huge downpours which leave you absolutely drenched.

Advertisement

Bollywood made the most out of the rain dance than any other industry ever did. Don’t believe us? Here are some of the best songs from the Hindi films that used the good old rain romance.

Pyaar Hua Ikrar Hua -Shree 420

Advertisement

Raj Kapoor and Nargis frolicking in the rain in the 1955 film may have set the ball rolling for rain songs in Bollywood. Since then there was no turning back. The veteran actor and filmmaker pioneered the trend of rain songs in Hindi cinema. His heroines like Nargis, Mandakini were all drenched to the bone singing love ditties.

Tuje Bulayein Yeh Meri Bahein- Ram Teri Ganga Maili

Who can forget Mandakini flashing her assets in a transparent white saree? The song was too bold at that time. The scene didn’t go down well with many people. It also stirred a lot of controversy at that time. Even though technically it is not a rain song but the sheer amount of oomph factor that the actress brought on screen is worth featuring in the list. Many still remember the song even after so many years.

Aaj Rapat Jaye To Hume Na Uthaiyo- Namak Halal

Long before Raveena Tandon set the screen on fire, late actress Smita Patil managed to do it. It is a song that has been loved by people even today. Even her co-star Amitabh Bachchan hailed her performance for the scene.

Laga Laga Laga Re- Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya

The thinking man’s favourite, Sushmita Sen is known to make things differently. Sushmita’s sexy dance moves in the transparent orange saree is still everyone’s favourite. Sush dancing to the beats with a very hunky Salman Khan cannot be forgotten.

Gale Lag Ja- De Dana Dan

Katrina Kaif may be Salman Khan’s muse but it was Akshay Kumar who got to dance with her in the rain! Twice. Bollywood’s golden girl, who mainly portrayed NRI characters, set the screen on fire in this gorgeous orange saree and a little black bindi in the above-featured rain song from De Dana Dan.

Tip Tip Barsa Paani- Sooryavanshi

Katrina Kaif once again did a fantastic job of flaunting the curves in a sexy silver saree to wooing Akshay in the rain. She was seen dancing in an empty amusement park as Akki watches her from a distance. The superstar is seen joining her to dance in the rain before the two end up romancing in a car.

Tip Tip Barsa Paani- Mohra

The song gained popularity back in the ’90s. Raveena Tandon stole the show with a yellow saree. Wooing Akshay Kumar with her sexy dance moves is still remembered by many.

Must Read: Sameer Wankhede’s Father Slaps Defamation Worth 1.25 Crores Against NCP Leader Nawab Malik, Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube