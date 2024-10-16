Get the Deets: Mehboob & Nabeel Discuss 'Community Voting' on Bigg Boss Telugu

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 has taken an exciting turn with the entry of eight wild-card contestants, one of whom is Mehboob. He sparked a controversy with his latest comments with another contestant, Nabeel Afridi, about people voting for them based on their community.

The controversy began when Nabeel Afridi, serving as the Sanchalak (task supervisor), appointed Mehboob as the Mega Chief during a task over Hariteja. Although Nagarjuna later backed Nabeel’s decision, many felt Nabeel picked Mehboon since they belonged to the same religion.

Now, in an exciting situation in the house, Mehboob mentioned to Nabeel how they could benefit from the support of their community. He remarked, “It is a big plus for us. However, we should ensure that neither is in nominations. Otherwise, the community voting gets divided.”

Once surfaced, this conversation drew sharp criticism from viewers. Many netizens accused both contestants of trying to manipulate votes based on religious identity rather than focusing on their performance in the game.

This is the first time in the Bigg Boss show in Telugu that two contestants have sat down together and wanted their community to vote for them, not based on their performance. People expect that Nagarjuna will reprimand them. Hence, the weekend episode is going to be engaging in many ways.

On the other hand, there are currently two clans in the house. The first clan is called the OG clan, and the second is called the Royals clan. Tasty Teja, Nayani Pavani, Gautham Krishna, Gangavva, Mehboob, Avinash, Rohini, and Hari Teja are members of the Royals clan.

Meanwhile, in the OG clan, we have seven members. They are Vishnupriya, Yashmi, Nikhil, Pruthvi, Prerana, Nabeel Afridi and Manikanta.

The nominations segment was completed in the recent episode, and a new task is currently underway.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Shelved Projects Of Chiranjeevi That Could Have Changed His Cinematic Legacy!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News