Bigg Boss 18 Grand Premiere Review: Salman Khan's New Season Starts On Snooze Mode Taking Help By A Baba To Survive The 'Cringedy'

Salman Khan has arrived with another new season of the most loved reality show on Television. Bigg Boss 18 grand premiere episode has welcomed 18 contestants and a pet called Gadhraj. While the show has kickstarted with some of the most significant names on the Indian Television, did the grand premiere actually live up to the hype? Read our full review to find out.

Forced Laughter, But Why?

Salman Khan kept welcoming contestants who were obviously his fans, and the hysteria was real. All of them were shocked and in disbelief, sharing the same stage as Salman Khan. But the host had to fill in the episode with forced laughter as these contestants displayed their high spirits on stage.

A Baba On National Television?

Now, the last thing I would have imagined to see on Bigg Boss was a Baba sharing the stage with Salman Khan and cracking jokes at the expense of his love life. But Dr Aniruddhacharya was invited to the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 18 for the same and mixing entertainment with religion is the worst cocktail to offer IMO! It’s Cringe-y Comedy. Let’s call this cocktail Cringedy!

Some Hopes From The Stars!

Bigg Boss this season has returned to the old format, making the contestant pool from well-known personalities of different fields, from politicians to social activists to fitness trainers, life coaches, and more. While some of the known faces of Television, starting from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner Karan Veer Mehra to fan-favorite Vivian DSena, Avinash Mishra, and Alice Kaushik, people already have put hopes on them to lead this season.

I Already Have A ‘Not-So-Favorite’

Right from the first episode, I already have a not-so-favorite on my list – Rajat Dalal. I do not know who this person is, and I really do not want to know who this person is. I am definitely not interested in seeing the social behavior of this person who is already the official Gyanbaba of the house!

Why Nia Sharma? Why?

To be honest, this lot would have been much better with only one single name – Nia Sharma, who is a bundle of energy. But it seems like she opted out of the show at the last minute, and looking at the beginning of this show, we do not blame her at all.

Interested To Watch Some Of Them!

Out of the 18 contestants, I am currently invested in Karan Veer Mehra, Nyyra M Banerjee, and Shilpa Shirodkar. Hopefully, they cook up the show better than the glimpse this batch of celebs have offered.

1.5 stars!

