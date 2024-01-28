Bigg Boss 17 Winner: Munawar Faruqui Wins The Show, Beating Abhishek Kumar In Final Live Voting!

Congratulations are pouring in for Bigg Boss 17 winner. After 15 weeks of constant grilling and displaying their most raw and pure emotions, Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar stood on stage with Salman Khan, and the world waited for bated breaths to see which hand would go up. Finally, Munawar it is. The Lock Upp has won the show, making his fans proud for yet another time.

While Abhishek Kumar stood second, he gave a neck-to-neck competition to everyone’s favorite Munna. Abhishek might not have won the trophy, but he won hearts with his redemption arc on the show.

Coming back to Munawar Faruqui, the 32-year-old, since day 1, displayed the qualities that should be possessed by the winner of the show. However, things took a toll on his journey when his ex-girlfriend Ayesha Khan entered the show and made shocking allegations about the stand-up comedian.

Munawar is one of the most loved contestants on Bigg Boss 17. Munawar has been paid 8 lakh per week for the show, and he has earned 1.1 crore from it. He plans to make music videos and raps once he is out of the show.

Munawar had great chemistry on the show with co-contestant Mannara Chopra. Later, he developed a bond with Abhishek Kumar. Interestingly, these were the top three contenders for winning Bigg Boss 17.

Coming back to Munawar’s journey on the show, he won hearts by portraying his real side. He even accepted his mistakes that were glorified on the show, and he endlessly apologized for the same.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioCinema (@officialjiocinema)

Fans have been pouring in congratulations for the stand-up comedian for winning the trophy of Bigg Boss 17.

A user wrote, “I knew it from the start. Congratulation #MunawarFaraqui.” Another comment read, “Trophy dongri aagaye guys!” Sharing a picture of Abhishek, a user on X wrote, “Feel sorry for him, but Munawar was clear winner from day 1 .” Another user wrote, “Munawar aur Abhishek, dono hi mere favorite the. Dono mein se koi bhi jeeta, khushi hoti.”

The stand-up comedian was also celebrating his birthday on January 28 and got the best birthday gift ever.

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 17: Shraddha Das Opens Up On Mannara Chopra Going Crazy To Hit Her On Chest Hospitalizing Her, “You Can’t Fight Against Nepotism & Get Justice”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News