Bigg Boss 14 viewers may get the biggest shock of the season till now. We know that most of you love Rubina Dilaik in the show. Her attitude, winning spirit and the way she takes a stand for herself and hubby Abhinav Shukla in the show makes her everyone’s favourite. But, with what we are going to tell you now, you will surely be disappointed.

Advertisement

As you all know, the actress is nominated to get evicted from the BB house this week. This is not the first time that Rubina is amongst the nominated contestants. But, the results are something that none of us expected.

Advertisement

As per reports in Spotboye, it will be Rubina Dilaik and not Shardul Pandit who will get evicted from the Bigg Boss 14 house. Yes! You heard it right. We know this news will take some time to sink in, but reportedly, it is the truth.

Rubina Dilaik got nominated after Jasmin Bhasin refused to send beau Aly Goni for direct nomination to save her. Whereas Shardul Pandit was nominated by the media personnel who had entered the house with Bollywood director Farah Khan for a special task called ‘Farah Ki Adalat’.

Well, Rubina is amongst the strongest contestants this season. The actress who has been nominated every week had been safe till now. Whereas Shardul who entered the show as a wildcard is termed weak, not just by the housemates but by outsiders also.

Fans were confident that it would be Shardul Pandit who will have to bid goodbye to the show. But it looks like the makers have some other plans. Rubina Dilaik, to everyone’s surprise, will be saying bye-bye to Bigg Boss 14.

A source close to the show informed the portal that makers have planned to evict Rubina this week. However, she will not be sent home but will be kept in a secret room from where she will keep a tab on other housemates. Well, now that’s interesting, isn’t it?

The shoot of Weekend Ka Vaar with show host Salman Khan will take place tomorrow, and it will be interesting to see how the whole plan of Rubina Dilaik’s eviction from the Bigg Boss 14 house will be executed.

Must Read: When Karan Grover Flirting With ‘Daya’ Disha Vakani Left Jethalal Pissed Off

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube