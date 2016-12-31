Top 10 Highest Grossing Bollywood Films Of All Time

Aamir Khan starrer Dangal has entered in the list of highest grossers of all time in 8 days flat.

With the total of 216.12 crores, the film has surpassed the lifetime business of 3 Idiots (202 crores), Happy New Year (205 crores) and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (207.40 crores).

Dangal has now become the 8th highest grosser film of all time.

It will soon beat the collections of Chennai Express (226.70 crores), Kick (233 crores) and Krrish 3 (240.50 crores) to grab the 5th position in the list.

But, will Dangal become the 4th entrant of 300 crore club after PK, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan?