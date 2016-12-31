Top 10 Highest Grossing Bollywood Films Of All Time

Aamir Khan starrer Dangal has entered in the list of highest grossers of all time in 8 days flat.
With the total of 216.12 crores, the film has surpassed the lifetime business of 3 Idiots (202 crores), Happy New Year (205 crores) and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (207.40 crores).
|Film
|Collection
|PK
|339.50 Cr
|Bajrangi Bhaijaan
|320.34 Cr
|Sultan
|300.45 Cr
|Dhoom 3
|280.25 Cr
|Krrish 3
|240.50 Cr
|Kick
|233.00 Cr
|Chennai Express
|226.70 Cr
|Dangal
|216.12 Cr
|Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
|207.40 Cr
|Happy New Year
|205.00 Cr
Dangal has now become the 8th highest grosser film of all time.
It will soon beat the collections of Chennai Express (226.70 crores), Kick (233 crores) and Krrish 3 (240.50 crores) to grab the 5th position in the list.
But, will Dangal become the 4th entrant of 300 crore club after PK, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan?
All figures are correct +/- 5% except Krrish 3.
Krish 3 did not collect even 175 crore NETT in India, 240 crore is GROSS collection.
ha ha ha…Did you count ? 240.50 Cr is the Net collection. Krrish rocks!
You all foolish people, just collect the real news from box office site! Krish has done a buisness of more than 240 crores and near future Hritik’s movie definetely beat the record of pk too.
Comment:most/ highest Manipulated movie of all time.everyone know…..ha…ha….ha…! no other site have
mentioned this record except koimoi……
Bollymoviereviewz is the originl webste of box office collection and krissh3 is showing its producer figure collection so it cannot calculated in this top ten collection so krish3 is not real its around near 181 crore net in india… And accept plz all people its true…..
You Guys left Bahubali : The beginning the baap of all collections
one of the worst film I ever scene, it is just a support of south people to their stars whether the movie does well or not well. we would to appreciate the people of south India those are watching such type of ridicule movies.
You are best stupid guy who is stating these sort of words. I am giving you star-5 for your genius asshole comments.
You guys get ready for robot 2.0 dear records get ready to be broken by rajni sir and akki sir both the superstars are coming together pk,bajrangi bhaijaan,sultan and chennei express beware of robot 2.0 going to kill box office record robot 2.0 will be first film to gross 400 cr.nett in india RiP khans and their records
Heyy u all..how come u all know abt d mov business??All those figures r manipulated.whatever d thing abt k3,even u search abt pk or other films , u ll get d sm manipulation result..So guys if u r really intrstd den go n ask Rakesh Roshan or the producer/distributor
Otherwise stay calm n agree with d data of dt site which u r visiting..😃
The biggest Indian blockbuster is Bahubali. So as Kabali. Come on. Indian cinema is not all about only Bollywood. Grow up guys.
Comment:You are all son of a holymother…they released their movie…they earning for themself..we watch the movie and enjoy the acting and action..I don’t know why you all cat fighting like ameture girls…they don’t giving us 1 penny for correcting their collection figures…GoD bleSs yOu nerd’s…
You guys are kidding me. ..right. .? Krish 241.. really..? Then I am the richest man on planet
Remove Krish
The fact that he has 3 films in the top 10 reinforces my belief that Aamir is the greatest actor ever!
No body cN challenge aamir khan except salman and shaRukh