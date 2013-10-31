Rating: 2/5 Stars (Two Stars)
Star cast: Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Vivek Oberoi, Arif Zakaria, Shaurya Chauhan.
Director: Rakesh Roshan
What’s Good: Magnetic Superhero formula enmeshed with spellbinding stunts.
What’s Bad: The film has absolutely no screenplay. Poor acting and over the top dialogues do us no good either. The songs are plain tacky!
Loo break: Quite a few!
Krrish 3 doesn’t exactly begin where Krrish had left off. Happily married now, Krrish aka Krishna (Hrithik Roshan) and Priya (Priyanka Chopra) now live with his father Rohit (Hrithik Roshan). A scientist of great potential, Rohit is shown to be working on a project that renders life to a dead organism. On the other hand, the owner of a big pharmaceutical company, Kaal (Vivek Oberoi) is plotting ways to destroy the world.
Belted to a wheel chair, he functions through his own army of mutants mainly Kaya (Kangana Ranaut). Kaal spreads a strange man-made virus that leads to a massive epidemic in Mumbai. Before his team of distinguished scientists could figure out the antidote of the virus, Rohit already make the same formula using Krrish’s blood.
The only way that antidote was possible was using Kaal’s blood sample. This begins a tussle between the world’s two biggest superpowers – Kaal and Krrish. Will Krrish be able to destroy Kaal and restore the safety of mankind. Krrish 3 holds the answer to all your questions in its folds!
Krrish 3 Review: Script Analysis
For a script, the makers used a strange concoction of every superhero science fiction film Hollywood has ever created. Stringing together a series of chapters, the film’s basic script isn’t entirely bad. Some instances do show logic and holds strongly the air of intelligence which is laudible. The family drama quotient and the emotional connect remains one of script’s pivotal strongholds but treads into melodrama after a point.
However, it isn’t hard to predict where the plot is heading. As the story picks up steam, the climax and the ending easily falls in place without the audiences investing much in wracking their heads.
An evil mind Kaal, who is a replicated shadow of X Men’s Magneto is upto destroying mankind with his evil schemes. However, bound to his wheelchair, he functions by creating mutants out of the core powers of animals and humans, calling them Manvars!
We all know the drill how superhero and evil mind meet, but in this particular one it is done rather shoddily in the most conventionally cliched way that exists!
The climax’s suspense is forseeable and unsurprising. Made only to woo kids and those oblivious of Hollywood superhero films, Krrish 3’s story has no intrinsically extraordinary prowess to keep the audiences glued to the screens. The banal script reeks of every possible plagiarism stunt ever pulled off and that is reason enough to shun the script altogether.
Krrish 3 Review: Star Performances
Hrithik Roshan as Krrish is perhaps one of Bollywood’s most appropriately sketched characters. He is enigmatic, charismatic and puts up the film’s singular superlative show.
Priyanka Chopra is still high on the sugar rush from Zanjeer and has very little to do in this film as well.
Kangana easily topples as the film’s most striking female character. As the wicked slimy chameleon Kaya, she puts up a devilish show indeed! Making her character look extremely sexy, in her bits she owns the film!
Vivek Oberoi plays the evil antagonist considerably well but isn’t fabulous. He spends a good lot of time strapped to the wheel chair. Using very little of his expressions to convey the develish intent, he is strictly average as Kaal.
Krrish 3 Review: Direction, Editing and Screenplay
Rakesh Roshan has made an unimaginative rip-off, strictly abiding by the guidelines of directing a superhero film. And the man is pretty darn good at it, if you must know. There’s no trick in the rule book that he has missed which exactly is the problem here. His effort is highly unimaginative and bland. From a man who risked into making Koi Mil Gaya at a time when dancing around the trees was a norm, you do expect him to venture into something more challenging than merely trying his hand at the magnanimity of superhero flicks!
With instances from Tron, X Men, Spiderman and the concluding stunt piece an exact copy from the recent Superman edition Man Of Steel, such rampant and obvious plagiarism is what bored me in the film! To Roshan’s credit, the face off between Kaal and Krrish was brilliantly done with perfect energetic stunts but even they were short in supply!
The film has absolutely no screenplay but whatever little they had managed to scribble, it only began to show color only in the film’s second half that limply attempts to enchant and grip the audiences. You can almost sleepwalk through the first half that lacks lucidity and does not highlight anything eye ball grabbing but the second half is relatively quite a respite!
The editing however is done well as there are no loose ends left in the end. The film carefully tweaks all the sub plots it had begun and wraps it rather neatly!
Krrish 3 Review: The Last Word
Krrish 3 isn’t a terrible film but it is massively disheartening and mood dampening because of its imitative premise. Hrithik reprises his role of Krrish with an enigmatic energy and infallible enthusiasm which is the film’s sole glistening point. The ludicrous storyline is miffing but the chiseled bodied superhero indulges us enough to make this film a decent one time watch this festive season. Don’t expect too much or pine excessive hope on this one. A well intentioned, brave effort but falls notches beneath an exhilarating cinematic experience. I am going with a 2/5.
Krrish 3 Trailer
Krrish 3 releases on 1st November, 2013.
Share with us your experience of watching Krrish 3 .
This review is almost accurate..i have seen the movie in Sydney yday..mark my words,they got the script terribly wrong this time..first half is pretty boring without a good story and screenplay.Film has it good moments in the 2nd half..Hrithik and Vivek has done good job.Same like all of you i had so much expectation about this movie :-( keep your expectation a little low so that you will be happy with the movie. i am still going to watch the movie for another 2 or 3 time in theater just to see hrithik on screen..so its a feast for Hrithik fans but for rest of the world it will be a below average movie..
I rate #Krrish3 2.5 out of 5
For those who are going to criticise this movie saying that it’s a kid movie or cartoonish – well, I believe that you just lack some brain cells. Rating certificate – 12A. I would say that this a 15 certified movie – with the concept of genes and DNA manipulation, cross-breeding of species to create human/animal hybrids, physics of light etc – these are not childish stuffs. Kids are there for the Krrish avatar but the whole concept of the story is far more advanced and dark.
The whole story actually makes sense – for those who say there’s no logic then I’m afraid you have a very low IQ. You need to watch it again with audio description, sign language maybe or accompanied by your parent or a scientist if you can afford one.
It’s a sci-fi movie and yes, some aspects have been borrowed from other hollywood movies but it’s wrong to say that there’s been plagiarism (only maybe for “Antman” which is a Marvel’s licenced superhero’s name).
The special effects are simply mind-blowing – it’s not like the typical 3D animation compared to the likes of “Bal Ganesh”. Not at all. The CGI has been rendered emulating light, metal, glass, flesh quite beautifully. It’s quite amazing for a bollywood movie and that’s where it brings out the awe!!
Krrish himself in not invicible – that’s the beauty of the character. He suffers, he bleeds too. He does not boast about anything.
The Manvars – they are the hybrids and it has also been explained why they are so. Watch the movie again and you’ll get the point. They are not X-Men characters to give the movie an edge. They have a purpose. They are the creation of Kaal and he has his reasons why he created them..
Kaal himself is menacing and his manic intentions are quite obvious. Blind people always develop a 6th sense to compensate for the missing sight sense. People with deficiencies or those who require special needs always have something special (Albert Einstein and Isaac Newton – autism, UK hacker Gary McKinnon – Asperger’s Syndrome, Leonardo DaVinci and pablo Picasso – Dyslexic…)This explains the telekinetic powers of Kaal. He’s been glued to his wheelchair but then he’s been strengthening his mind abilities – so strong that he moves objects with his fingers. The power of telekinesis – this is not some mumbo-jumbo. It’s scientific fact.
I’m not here to prove show intelligent I am – I just want to pass on a simple message that this movie has input loads of great stuffs never seen before in a bollywood movie. It’s not something out of a silly hobby. It was conceived through good research so before you bash it as mindless, childish, cartoonish, question your own mental understanding 1st.
Thanks.
Just a FANTASTIC comment Josh..!!!
Superb…!!!!
Krrish 3 contains a lot of sci-fi stuff and its not easy to understand..!! Hence, the story-makers have kept its story simple for the people to understand the movie…!! But, these reviewers say that Krrish 3 has no scripting & story..!!
