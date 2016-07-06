Rating: 3/5 Stars (Three stars)

Star Cast: Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, Amit Sadh, Randeep Hooda

Director: Ali Abbas Zafar

What’s Good: Sultan is a mixed bag of emotion, action, love and of course Salman Khan. It is a love story at its core but the coat of wrestling works well!

What’s Bad: Like majority of films dealing with sports, Sultan too has its shortcomings. Also since it takes off with a love angle, it may disappoint many who may have expected it to concentrate on wrestling.

Loo Break: You could use one!

Watch or Not?: This is an out and out commercial film that has its moments of outstretched realities. For those who enjoy drama, this is the perfect weekend watch!

User Rating:

Sultan Khan is slightly immatured for his age and so while he is running a cable business, a love at first sight moment for him changes his life.

After a chance meeting with Aarfa, Haryana’s famous female wrestler, Sultan falls for her and tries every trick in the book to woo her. He soon learns that she will only marry a wrestler who has competed beyond the state level and that becomes the motto of his life. Sultan trains himself to be worthy of her and to stand tall in his own eyes.

With his physical as well as mental strength, Sultan goes on to create milestones and even wins at the Olympics. He even marries Aarfa but his toughest fight with life is yet to come.

Will Sultan’s growing arrogance ruin his marriage with Aarfa? Witness the rise, fall and rise of Sultan!

Sultan Review: Script Analysis

Frankly speaking, Sultan‘s trailer itself was enough to give you an insight into what the film is all about. The only thing that will come as a surprise is that actually it is a love story. The writers offer nothing fresh when it comes to the plot of this film.

It is laden with cliches and if you are Bollywood buff, you know what will be the second half in the interval itself. Question is, was the execution good enough for you to forget the loopholed script?

I’m not a huge fan of films that take cinematic liberties for granted and come up with larger than life stories. In case of Sultan, it is not an over the top story, it’s just that it is too Filmy.

At one point, Aarfa’s love story forming a hurdle in her ambition reminds us exactly of Mary Kom.

So basically, it is highly archaic and hence the typical elements of a sports drama come in picture.

The dialogues have been penned in keeping with Salman’s personality. Sadly, none of them have the quality to become epic like the Chak De ‘Sattar minute’.

Sultan’s character is interestingly built as he goes from being immature to focused to broken as life throws punches at him.

So while the first half is entertaining with Salman’s killer physique being plastered on screen and soon his funny dance moves, it is the second half that tires you out.

Emotional drama in the second half seems a tad bit unnecessary but then again, these are the signs that it is a YRF film.

Sultan Review: Star Performance

Salman Khan definitely worked hard on attaining that body and he needs to be lauded for it. At 50, watching him wrestle, dance, romance and emote with such ease in Sultan will be delight for his fans. The stark change that his character goes through is ably portrayed by him. He is definitely a watcher in this film!

Anushka Sharma gives a strong support to Sultan’s character in the film. Her performance is fairly good and surprisingly the chemistry with Salman too.

Amit Sadh and Randeep Hooda have cameo roles in the film and both fit their roles quite seamlessly. We do wish there was a little more Randeep in the film!

The supporting character of Govind has been excellently played by Anant Sharma.

Sultan Review: Direction, Music

Director Ali Abbas Zafar should be all set to have his shining moment since Sultan will undoubtedly become a blockbuster. For Salman Khan fans, the director is offering everything they want.

Capturing the spirit of Akhadas in smaller towns of India, Zafar has done a fine job with his lens. Like Maneesh Sharma, he too captures a good chunk the lifestyles of the tier two cities.

Even as the script fails, Zafar relies on his lead star to carry the film on his shoulders. From his Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and Gunday days, we have to say that the director has definitely come a far way.

If only, he had made sure to keep the film a little crisper it would have been better. The second half drags and not all fights are captured well enough to keep you at the edge of the seat. Also, execution of the mixed martial arts tournament could have been done better.

The music is hummable and certain tracks strike a chord.

Sultan Review: The Last Word

Sultan is not a sports drama! It is a sheer Salman Khan drama. For its entertainment value and a cliched but watchable storyline, I am going with a 3/5 for the film.

Sultan Trailer

Sultan releases on 6th July, 2016.

Share with us your experience of watching Sultan.