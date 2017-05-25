Aamir Khan starrer Dangal has done an unimaginable business at the Chinese box office. Despite new releases, the biographical sports drama has remained rock-steady in China. The film raked in around 16.20 crores ($ 2.50 million) yesterday (3rd Wednesday) and now stands with a total of 794.52 crores ($ 122.63 million). It will cross the 800 crore mark by today.

By Tuesday, according to EntGroup, the film had raked up over $116 (over Rs 753 crore), smashing the previous record of $84 million held by Japanese movie Your Name.

By adding the China collections and also its Taiwan collections 26 crores, Dangal currently stands with global collections of 1564.86 crores.

Dangal has already crossed 1000 crores mark in the International circuit solely. The overseas total of Dangal is now 1022.52 crores, thus becoming the 1st Indian film to achieve this feat at the International box office.

Trending :

Dangal is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and it is produced under the banners of UTV Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions. The film also features Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim, Suhani Bhatnagar and Sakshi Tanwar in key roles.

In the past, Aamir’s 3 Idiots and PK did well in China. In fact, PK was the first Bollywood film to mint over Rs 100 crore in China and it had done so in 16 days back in 2015.

A biopic of former Indian wrestler Mahavir Phogat, “Dangal” had also resonated well with the Indian audience, generating over Rs 385 crore ticket sales upon its release in India.

Aamir Khan’s upcoming films are Secret Superstar and Thugs of Hindostan.