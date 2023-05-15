Randal Keith Orton – popularly known by his name Randy Orton, is a Free Agent signed by WWE who is currently out of action due to a back injury. The professional wrestler has not given fans any in-ring action since losing the WWE Tag Team Title Unification match with The Uso’s in May 2022. He also underwent back surgery due to a severe back injury and has not had a televised appearance in a year. But will he be making a comeback soon?

Randy’s father, Bob Orton, recently provided a worrying update on the superstar’s return, and it’s pointing towards the star retiring forever. While updating fans on the wrestler’s health, Bob revealed that doctors had told Randy not to make an in-ring return. Read on to know all he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As reported by Times Now News, Bob Orton spoke to WrestleBinge’s legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter about Randy Orton’s health and comeback, saying, “He’s training, so we’ll see what happens. I don’t know if he feels like going back or he feels like he’s ready to go back. I think he might. Then again, he’s pretty well taken care of, I don’t think he needs to and I think the doctors have told him not to. But Randy will do what Randy is gonna do.”

Randy Orton is a 14-time WWE Champion who worked with Matt Riddle and twice won the Raw Tag Team Championships. Nicknamed ‘The Viper’ – ever since commentators noticed him slithered around and stalking his victims like a snake, Randy’s injured has resulted in WWE missing one of its biggest names, as the Grand Slam Champion has wrestled the most matches on PPV in the company’s history.

Koimoi wishes Randy Orton a speedy recovery.

Stay tuned for more.

Must Read: Taylor Swift Is Dating Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh? Well, Tay Fans Are Having A Fun Day Slamming Her Link-Up Rumours By Stepping Up The Level

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News