Vince McMahon, ex-WWE CEO and Chairman, has announced his retirement from the business at the age of 77. The decision is possibly influenced due to ongoing investigation of s*xual misconduct against the former boss of the company. On the other hand, Paul Levesque aka Triple H has made his return in a major role. Below is all you need to know.

Advertisement

Vince has stirred the entire pro-wrestling industry by announcing his retirement. He was associated with the company for four decades and played a major role in maintaining WWE’s monopoly in the business. Lately, he is in the news due to all negative reasons as his multiple s*xual affairs with former employees have come to the light.

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter, Vince McMahon shared, “At 77, time for me to retire. Thank you, WWE Universe. Then. Now. Forever. Together. #WWE #thankful.” After Vince’s exit, co-CEOs Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan would be taking the charge. Apart from his Tweet, the ex-WWE boss has also released an official statement which reads, “As I approach 77 years old, I feel it’s time for me to retire as Chairman and CEO of WWE. Throughout the years, it’s been a privilege to help WWE bring you joy, inspire you, thrill you, surprise you, and always entertain you.”

” I am extremely confident in the continued success of WWE, and I leave our company in the capable hands of an extraordinary group of Superstars, employees, and executives – in particular, both Chairwoman and Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon and Co-CEO Nick Khan. As the majority shareholder, I will continue to support WWE in any way I can,” an excerpt from Vince McMahon‘s statement read further.

Apart from this shocker, there’s one pleasing news for WWE fans and it’s Triple H making his return and resuming his role as the Executive Vice President, Talent Relations. He was out of the business since September 2021 due to heart surgery. His return ensures some positive changes in the company in the coming days.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more WWE updates.

Must Read: WWE PG Era Ends After 14 Years! Fans Are Excited As Curse Words, S*x & Blood Will Be Back

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram