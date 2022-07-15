The day has started with a bang for all loyal fans of WWE as it’s confirmed that the PG era has come to an end after 14 long f*cking years. The era had met with mixed reactions and although it attracted kids’ viewership, loyal fans were disappointed for delivering too dull content. However, things are changing now and below is all you need to know.

It’s not hidden that even loyal supporters of WWE have been in deep distress that the monopoly of pro wrestling has been delivering too much-polished content and only kid-friendly matches. Many were living in nostalgia remembering the golden days of the Attitude era and the Ruthless Aggression era. Thankfully, a long wait is over now as the company had decided to turn the page and let some explicit content come into the picture.

Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men Podcast broke the news that WWE has decided to end the PG era and tune into TV-14 rating. It is also learnt that it’s Monday Night RAW which will undergo the change and nothing is yet clear about Smackdown. To explain it in layman’s words, the company can now use curse words, blood in their segments/matches and other explicit content without any second thought.

Ever since the news broke in, WWE fans are expressing their joy on Twitter with some hilarious reactions.

Check out some of them below:

Roman Reigns about to do more of these as WWE goes TV-14 PG Era is over guys 🥳pic.twitter.com/PulOGLhxAD — ✖️A̶N̶I̶K̶E̶T̶✖️ (@RatedWrestling_) July 14, 2022

Damn WWE are serious about this TV14 stuff. 😂 pic.twitter.com/6PIW9JLQHj — 👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 (@AdamGoldberg28) July 14, 2022

Cody Rhodes coming back to WWE and it’s TV-14 so he can bleed again: pic.twitter.com/9sS7hPyFrJ — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) July 14, 2022

WWE has dropped its PG rating. Steph is bringing him home 👀 pic.twitter.com/Eil0J2MucT — Gareth 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@WWEGareth) July 14, 2022

What are your thoughts on WWE’s PG era officially coming to an end? Share with us through comments.

Also, stay tuned to Koimoi for more WWE updates.

