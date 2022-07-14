Vince McMahon and the tales of him being a notorious WWE boss aren’t going to slow down anytime soon. As we all know, he’s surrounded by some serious matters of s*xual affairs and misconduct and things might get dirtier in the coming days. Amid it, ex-WWE legend, who is currently working with rival AEW, has shown his sympathy towards Vince.

Advertisement

For those who don’t know, in the last month, it was unveiled that Vince had a s*xual affair with a former WWE employee and they signed a non-disclosure agreement with Vince paying her a huge amount to keep her mum. Then again, last Friday, the news about the former WWE chairman being involved in s*xual misconduct with four more women affiliated with WWE came out. In fact, he reportedly forced one of them (who’s said to be a former wrestler) for oral s*x.

Advertisement

Now opening up about the same is none other than legendary commentator Jim Ross, who has expressed his sympathy towards Vince McMahon and is feeling bad about his former company WWE. On the latest episode of the Grilling JR podcast, Ross said, “I feel bad about all the sh*t’s going on (in the WWE), it’s terrible.” He added, “I don’t know what’s true or what’s not, but it’s a tough one to digest, quite frankly, Vince’s scenario. I feel bad for him.”

For the unversed, Jim Ross has been associated with WWE for a long time before he quit the company in 2019 and joined AEW in the same year. Despite being in the rival company, Ross and Vince McMahon are still very good friends and are well in touch with each other.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more WWE updates.

Must Read: WWE: Vince McMahon Backed By Chris Jericho As He Feels Those S*xual Affairs Are Legally Correct, “He Paid The Lady Off To Not Say Anything & Moved On”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram