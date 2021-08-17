Advertisement

WWE is all set to host its second-largest event after Wrestlemania this week. Yes, we are talking about Summerslam 2021. It’s going to be one hell of a show with a live crowd cheering for two legends- John Cena and Goldberg. Not just that, we have some exciting contests on the match card.

When John Cena returned at Money In The Bank, it was clear that he’ll be challenging Roman Reigns for a Universal Championship match at Summerslam. Without a doubt, the match is going to be a blockbuster affair. But more than anything, we have locked our eyes to see if Cena becomes world champion for the 17th time and beat Ric Flair.

Another interesting feud is between WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Goldberg. The spear machine made his return on RAW right after Money In The Bank. Without mincing words, he declared ‘he’s next’ contender for a championship match. Two of the big men taking on each other will be a blast to watch.

Below are the confirmed matches of Summerslam so far:

Roman Reigns (C) vs John Cena – Universal Championship

Bobby Lashley (C) vs Goldberg – WWE Championship

Bianca Belair (C) vs Sasha Banks – SmackDown Women’s Championship

Nikki A.S.H. (C) vs Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair – Raw Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match

Jimmy & Jey Uso (C) vs Rey & Dominik Mysterio – SmackDown Tag Team Championship

Edge vs Seth Rollins

Sheamus (C) vs Damian Priest – United States Championship

Drew McIntyre vs Jinder Mahal

AJ Styles & The Giant Omos (C) vs Randy Orton & Matt Riddle – RAW Tag Team Championship (Men)

Alexa Bliss vs Eva Marie

Summerslam is slated to take place on 21st August at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT (5.30 am on 22nd August in India).

