Advertisement

CM Punk stunned the pro-wrestling world by making a return after 7 years. He chose AEW as his new battlefield. His loyal fans who are part of the WWE universe are feeling sad as he opted for the rival promotion. But on a whole, they and all other pro-wrestling fans are happy, ready to be entertained. And, same is the feeling of Drew McIntyre too!

Punk made his AEW debut last Friday on Rampage. The event took place at United Center in Chicago, where the hometown hero received a historic ovation. Now, none other than former WWE champion, Drew has shared his thoughts on the same. He feels that if his return helps pro-wrestling to evolve, then it’s good.

Advertisement

While talking to Pro Wrestling Bits, Drew McIntyre said, “Just anything that’s good for wrestling, I’m all about. I was outside the company — 2014 to 2017, working in the independents and with IMPACT, and just trying to make wrestling a healthier, better place, and it’s healthy right now. It’s in an incredible place. It helps that WWE is still at the top leading the charge, and anything that can make it better I’m all about. So, yeah, if it makes a positive difference, it gets a thumbs up from me.”

We’re absolutely in agreement with Drew McIntyre as CM Punk’s return has brought old-school pro-wrestling fans (especially promo lovers) back to TV screens.

Meanwhile, recently CM Punk shared his thoughts on WWE‘s releasing some talented names. Speaking on Sunday Night’s Main Event, he said, “If that’s where (pointing at WWE) you want to be and you got fired, well your job is to prove them wrong and try to get your job back.”

Stay tuned for more pro-wrestling updates.

Must Read: Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Beats Avengers: Endgame By A Margin Of Over 65 Million Views

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube