The WWE Draft of 2023 has finally come to an end at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, with many wrestlers assigned to different brands. However, it was shocking that several notable names were missing from the promotion’s roster shake-up. Notably, the new WWE rosters are all set to come into effect following the Backlash premium live event on May 6. Scroll below to know the big names that were not assigned any brands.

For the unversed, Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, Big E, Logan Paul, Alexa Bliss, Uncle Howdy, Tommaso Ciampa, Shanky, R-Truth, Robert Roode, Aliyah, and Carmella were not assigned to any brand and were not listed as free agents. And the absence of their name from the list has raised questions about their future with WWE.

According to a report in Wrestling Inc. com, it is known that most of the wrestlers mentioned above are currently dealing with medical issues. However, in particular, Bray Wyatt has been making headlines and remained the subject of speculations in recent months. The former Universal champion has remained absent from WWE programming since Wrestlemania 39 and has been away from social media as well.

Apart from Bray Wyatt’s absence from the draft, Randy Orton’s absence was also quite shocking. The veteran has been a part of WWE for over two decades and has many titles in his kitty. Well, the reason is unclear why he was not assigned a brand, but his absence surely has raised many eyebrows. Logan Paul was also not made a part of the drafts, however, last month it was announced that he has signed a new deal with WWE.

Many big wigs of WWE not getting any brand has left the fans shocked. Former women’s champion Alexa Bliss, who has remained a fixture in WWE’s women’s division, was also missing from the roster. The new WWE roster will come into effect on May 6. It will be interesting to watch whether any of the wrestlers who haven’t been assigned any brand will make an appearance at the event or not.

