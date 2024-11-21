This week in November, our list starts with a Netflix documentary about a renowned lady superstar, followed by a British film based on the world’s first in vitro fertilization baby. Additionally, there’s a Hindi web series and a comedy show to enjoy. We also have two exciting sci-fi titles on different platforms: Jio Cinema and Disney Plus Hotstar.

Apple TV Plus presents a World War II historical drama film, while other OTT platforms bring diverse content. Heading to the silver screen, there are two films, one in Telugu and the other in Marathi. Continue reading for the complete lineup for November 18 to 24, including other shows and movies not mentioned here.

Netflix

Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale (English)

Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale is a documentary chronicling the life of the lady superstar Nayanthara. It captures her journey through the highs and lows of her career, her romantic relationships, and significant milestones such as marriage and motherhood.

Bagheera (Tamil)

Written and directed by Dr. Suri, Bagheera is a superhero film based on Prashanth Neel’s story. The narrative centers on a police officer who leads a double life, working as a police officer by day and transforming into a vigilante by night.

Joy (English)

This film, directed by Ben Taylor, is based on the story of the world’s first in vitro fertilization baby. It portrays the challenges, hardships, and triumphs experienced along the journey to this groundbreaking achievement.

A Man on the Inside (English)

Created by Michael Schur and inspired by Maite Alberdi’s documentary The Mole Agent, this series stars Ted Danson as a retired man. He embarks on a new chapter of his life by becoming a private investigator.

The Merry Gentlemen (English)

Directed by Peter Sullivan, this movie follows a determined woman who sets out to save her parents’ small-town venue from financial ruin. To do so, she decides to stage a festive Christmas-themed show featuring an all-male cast of dancers.

The Piano Lesson (English)

Directed by Malcolm Washington, this period horror drama is set in the mid-1930s. The story follows a Black family grappling with the lingering effects of the Great Depression and the dark secrets tied to their family heirloom a piano.

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2 (Hindi)

The story picks up where the first season left off. Vikrant tries to build a normal life with his love, Shikha, but Purva threatens to disrupt their happiness.

The Great Indian Kapil Show S02E10 (Hindi)

This week’s guests on The Great Indian Kapil Show include veteran actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, his wife, Poonam Sinha, and newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal.

Jio Cinema

Dune: Prophecy Season 1 Episode 1 (English)

The television series Dune: Prophecy, developed by Diane Ademu-John and Alison Schapker, is a prequel to Denis Villeneuve’s 2021 adaptation of Dune. It delves into the universe’s lore, taking place around 10,000 years before the film’s event. The show explores the origins deeper, building on the world introduced in Frank Herbert’s classic 1965 novel.

Disney Plus Hotstar

Alien: Romulus (English)

Directed by Fede Álvarez, the story is set between the events of Alien (1979) and Aliens (1986). It follows a group of space colonists scavenging at an abandoned space station, where they come face-to-face with deadly and hostile creatures.

Interior Chinatown – Season 1 Episodes 1 to 10 (English)

Created by showrunner Charles Yu and based on his 2020 novel Interior Chinatown, the series follows a modest man living in Chinatown who inadvertently witnesses a crime. Teaming up with a determined Asian female police officer, he finds himself drawn into the ensuing investigation.

Apple TV Plus

Blitz (English)

This World War II drama tells the story of a young boy sent away for his safety. Despite the danger, he attempts to return home, causing immense emotional turmoil for his mother.

Prime Video

Cruel Intentions (English)

This series is part of the Cruel Intentions franchise, which began with the iconic 1999 film. The original movie was a modern retelling of Pierre Choderlos de Laclos’ 1782 novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses. The story of the series revolves around two manipulative step-siblings who will stop at nothing to protect their social status and power.

Martin (Kannada)

Directed by A. P. Arjun and starring Dhruva Sarja, the film received overwhelmingly negative reviews and was a box-office failure. The story follows an IRS officer who ventures into Pakistan to apprehend Martin but is captured.

On The Big Screen

Zebra (Telugu)

This action thriller, directed by Eashvar Karthic, features Satyadev, Daali Dhananjaya, Sathyaraj, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Amrutha Iyengar in leading roles. The film revolves around a financial crime and unfolds the gripping drama of a high-stakes bank heist. The movie releases in November 22, 2024.

Raanti (Marathi)

Directed by Samit Kakkad, the plot follows a man with a troubled past who seeks to protect a girl from impending death at the hands of powerful forces. The film is scheduled to release on November 22, 2024.

I Want To Talk (Hindi)

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, I Want To Talk stars Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role. The Ludo actor portrays USA-based NRI Arjun, who suffers from a major ailment and undergoes a life-altering surgery. Amid his health battles, Arjun also serves his duty as a single parent and navigates the complicated relationship with his daughter. I Want To Talk releases on November 22, 2024.

