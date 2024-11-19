Alright, Spider-fans, brace yourselves. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse keeps us hanging by a web of uncertainty. While Spider-Man 4 is all set for a July 2026 debut (thanks to Tom Holland), we’re still in the dark about when Miles Morales’ animated journey will wrap up. Originally supposed to swing into cinemas in March 2024, Beyond the Spider-Verse was pulled from Sony’s release calendar faster than you can say “web-slinger.” And the internet? Yeah, it’s already buzzing with rumors about a 2027 delay, but there’s no need to panic. Producer Chris Miller stepped in with a solid “calm down, everything’s fine” response, reassuring fans, “Nothing has been scrapped. The reels are coming along nicely.” Phew.

Composer Daniel Pemberton also dropped a truth bomb, saying, “Would you ever believe there could sometimes be stuff on the internet that might not always be particularly accurate?” Um, yes, Daniel. Yes, we would. So, while we wait for Beyond to finally hit theaters (hopefully in 2025?), you can always get your Spider-fix by rewatching Across the Spider-Verse on Netflix or Prime Video—perfect for those endless “what’s next?” moments.

When can we expect actually to see Beyond the Spider-Verse? Well, the suspense is killer. As of Nov. 2024, we still don’t have an official release date. But there’s a live-action Spider-Man flick slated for June 27, 2025. Since that’s not Spider-Man 4, maybe… just maybe… Beyond the Spider-Verse will sneak in there. You can’t be too picky.

As for the cast, Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld will reportedly be back as Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy. Oscar Isaac will likely swing in as Spider-Man 2099 (Miguel O’Hara); Issa Rae will return as Jessica Drew (Spider-Woman). Daniel Kaluuya’s Spider-Punk (Hobie Brown) and Jason Schwartzman’s The Spot will return. But don’t go making any fan theories just yet—Jake Johnson is still unsure if he’ll reprise his role, admitting, “I would be so sad if I got a call that Peter B. Parker is not returning to the Spider-Verse.” That’s some heartwarming Spider-fan love right there.

Now, Beyond the Spider-Verse is also about who we will meet. The end of Across the Spider-Verse—Miles trapped in Earth-42. Enter Gwen and her Spider-squad, ready to rescue Miles. But there’s a big problem—Miles is facing a “canon event,” a massive disaster where his dad’s death is inevitable. And Miguel O’Hara wants it to happen to preserve the Spider-Verse. Talk about drama.

Could this be the Spider-Verse saga’s last chapter? Per Sony’s Tom Rothman, Beyond might be “the last of the Spider-Verse movies.” So, until we finally see what happens next, let’s keep obsessing over Across the Spider-Verse.

