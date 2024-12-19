As we approach Christmas, we’ve selected three exciting films in theaters for you to enjoy this week. One is a Tamil period crime-action movie, another is an animated English film, and the third is a Hindi drama. On the OTT front, Apple TV+ offers a captivating wildlife documentary, while Netflix features an anime, a Hollywood film about World War II, and a documentary on an Indian music icon. Disney+ Hotstar also has a new season of an animated Marvel TV series. Explore all of these and more by scrolling down.

Prime Video

Girls Will Be Girls (Hindi)

Written and directed by Shuchi Talati, this coming-of-age teen drama features Kani Kusruti, Preeti Panigrahi, and Kesav Binoy Kiron in pivotal roles. Set in a boarding school, the story revolves around a teenage schoolgirl who falls in love with a boy. While her protective mother initially disapproves, she eventually forms an unexpected bond with the boyfriend, leading to drama.

Beast Games (English) (reality show)

This American reality competition series, created by Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, features over 1,000 contestants competing for a staggering prize of over $5 million. The show, which spans 10 episodes, is hosted by Donaldson himself.

Apple TV Plus

The Secret Lives of Animals season 01, episode 01 (English)

The series features rare, high-quality footage showcasing remarkable wildlife behavior, from raising families to foraging for food and everything in between, all presented with Apple TV+’s signature production excellence.

Netflix

Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous (Documentary) (English)

Directed by Mozez Singh, this documentary explores the enigmatic disappearance of Yo Yo Honey Singh from the limelight at the peak of his career, delving into what happened to him.

The Six Triple Eight (English)

Directed by Tyler Perry, the film stars Ebony Obsidian, Kerry Washington, Kylie Jefferson, Milauna Jackson, and others. The story follows the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, an all-female, all-Black U.S. Army unit from World War II, highlighting their remarkable contributions and resilience.

Spy x Family Code: White (anime) (Japanese)

Directed by Takashi Katagiri, this spy action-comedy anime follows Anya as she attempts to win a cooking competition by recreating the principal’s favorite dish. To help her, Loid takes the family on a trip to the dish’s region of origin. However, their journey unexpectedly triggers events that could jeopardize world peace.

JioCinema

Thelma (English)

Directed, written, and edited by Josh Margolin, this comedy-drama stars June Squibb, Fred Hechinger, Clark Gregg, Richard Roundtree, and others. The plot follows a determined grandmother who, after being swindled out of her savings, sets out for revenge with the help of her grandson and a group of allies.

Disney+ Hotstar

What If…? Season 3

This final season, based on the Marvel Comics series of the same name, constantly explores the intriguing question: What if the events depicted in Marvel comics and film franchises unfolded differently? The series delves into alternate outcomes, offering fresh twists on iconic stories.

Aha

Zebra (Telugu)

Directed by Eashvar Karthic, this heist film stars Satyadev, Sathyaraj, Amrutha Iyengar, Dhananjaya, and Priya Bhavani Shankar. When a bank employee’s girlfriend, working at another bank, makes a costly mistake, a multimillionaire blackmails them for money. Desperate, they must find a way out.

Theatrical Releases

Mufasa: The Lion King (English)

Directed by Barry Jenkins, this animated epic musical drama is the latest installment in the Lion King franchise. Using photorealistic animation, the story explores the childhood and young adulthood of Mufasa and Scar, highlighting Mufasa’s rise to become the Lion King.

Vanvaas (Hindi)

Directed by Anil Sharma, this drama follows a dementia-stricken grandfather abandoned by his family and embarks on a journey to reunite with them. The film stars Nana Patekar, Ashwini Kalsekar, Utkarsh Sharma, Prashant Bajaj.

Viduthalai Part 2 (Tamil)

Directed by Vetrimaaran, Viduthalai Part 2 is the highly anticipated sequel to the period action drama crime thriller Viduthalai Part 1. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi, Soori, Manju Warrier, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Kishore, and Anurag Kashyap. The story follows two protagonists: a police constable and the leader of a separatist group. It is based on Jeyamohan’s short story Thunaivan.

