It is just a matter of hours before Mufasa: The Lion King hits the screens in the US. The upcoming film has a big shoe to fill, as the previous film was the highest-grossing animated movie for quite some time. The industry projections are coming in, and it is looking pretty good. Scroll below for more.

For the unversed, this is both a prequel and sequel to The Lion King by Jon Favreau. The upcoming movie is already leading regarding the critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. The 2019 blockbuster has a 51% rating on Tomatometer of Rotten Tomatoes, while the Mufasa has so far received 59% from 83 reviews. It is thus already leading with 8% more, and the reviews were also positive. We did an in-depth report on the movie’s early reviews, and you can check out the reviews here.

Previously, Box Office Pro projected that Mufasa: The Lion King is expected to collect between $55 and $85 million in its opening weekend at the US box office. Now, trade analyst Luiz Fernando has shared his analysis and prediction for the movie’s debut weekend. According to him, the range is lower than the previous long-range forecast yet forward-looking.

Based on the trade analyst’s report, Mufasa: The Lion King is expected to have a solid debut. The industry’s projections see a $47-$52 million 3-day weekend in the United States. It is likely to earn between $130 and $140 million in its 5-day opening overseas, and despite the mixed reviews, it might end up earning $177-$192 million in its global opening weekend.

However, the 2019 movie earned $191.77 million in its debut weekend in the US alone. The movie collected $543.63 million in the US in its lifetime and $1.11 billion overseas. Thus, the global total of 2019’s The Lion King was $1.66 billion. It is hard to predict whether Mufasa would be able to earn that much as Moana 2 is also running in the theatres and has not yet lost its momentum.

Mufasa: The Lion King by Barry Jenkins will be released on December 20.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

