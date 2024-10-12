This weekend will be eventful in preparation for the upcoming Pooja holidays. In theaters, Rajinikanth plays a policeman, while Triptii Dimri and Rajkummar Rao navigate a predicament involving something they’ve lost. On the OTT side, two Akshay Kumar films are set to premiere alongside a popular horror-comedy and an action-packed flick featuring John Abraham. For more information on these titles and others, please scroll down.

Available on the Big Screen

Vettaiyan (Tamil)

Directed by T.J. Gnanavel, Vettaiyan stars Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, and Fahadh Faasil. This crime investigation thriller follows an encounter specialist as he hunts down a notorious drug mafia responsible for the murder of a woman.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video (Hindi)

Written and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, this comedy stars Triptii Dimri and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. The story follows a couple who record their intimate moments, only for the DVD player with the footage to be stolen. Chaos and hilarity ensue as they try to retrieve it, leading to misfortunes and misunderstandings.

Jigra (Hindi)

Directed by Vasan Bala, this action drama thriller stars Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina as siblings. The story revolves around a sister’s relentless efforts to rescue her brother after he becomes imprisoned.

Martin (Kannada)

Directed by A.P. Arjun and starring Dhruva Sarja, this action-packed crime adventure follows a man’s daring journey to return from Pakistan to India. He faces numerous challenges, including confrontations with international arms dealers.

Available on OTT

Prime Video

Stree 2 (Hindi)

Directed by Amar Kaushik, this horror-comedy stars Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. Stree may be gone, but her creator has returned, setting the stage for a new, eerie, hilarious adventure.

Citadel: Diana (Italian)

Based on the American TV series Citadel, this Italian adaptation, directed by Arnaldo Catinari, stars Matilda De Angelis, Lorenzo Cervasio, and Maurizio Lombardi. This spy action sci-fi crime drama spans six episodes and is set in 2030 Milan.

Zee5

Vedaa (Hindi)

Directed by Nikkhil Advani and starring John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh, this film tackles sensitive issues such as the caste system, the oppression of marginalized communities, terrorism, and women’s rights.

Disney Plus Hotstar

Sarfira (Hindi)

Directed by Sudha Kongara and starring Akshay Kumar, this film is a remake of the Tamil movie Soorarai Pottru. It is inspired by real-life events surrounding the creation of a low-cost airline and chronicles the challenges and triumphs of its founder.

Vaazhai (Tamil)

Directed by Mari Selvaraj and starring Ponvel, Rakul, Kalaiyarasan, and Nikhila Vimal, this political drama explores themes of poverty, social justice, upward mobility, and child labor. It highlights the stark divide between the underprivileged and the privileged in society.

Jio cinema premium

Teacup (English)

A U.S. horror TV series inspired by the novel Stinger, created by Ian McCulloch. Set on a remote ranch in Georgia, the story follows a group of people forced to come together to confront a looming threat. The series stars Yvonne Strahovski, Scott Speedman, and Rob Morgan.

Apple TV Plus

Disclaimer: season 1 Episodes 1&2 (English)

Written and directed by Alfonso Cuarón, this psychological thriller is adapted from a novel of the same name. Starring Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline, and Sacha Baron Cohen, the series follows a documentary journalist who uncovers that she is the central figure in a novel written without her permission. She realizes the book reveals a secret she’s been desperately trying to keep hidden.

Lions gate play

Poolman (English)

It is a comedy-mystery film that marks Chris Pine’s directorial debut. He also co-wrote, produced, and starred in it. The story follows a pool cleaner in Los Angeles who takes on corruption within the community and local government.

SonyLIV

Jai Mahendran (Malayalam)

Jai Mahendran is Sony LIV’s first Malayalam original web series. It features Saiju Kurup as a corrupt deputy tehsildar. This political satire humorously exposes bureaucratic red tape and highlights how the common man suffers under the abuse of power by those in authority.

Zindaginama (Hindi)

An anthology series exploring psychological challenges and the journey toward accepting them presented through six distinct episodes.

Raat Jawaan Hai (Hindi)

An anthology series exploring psychological challenges and the journey toward accepting them presented through six distinct episodes.

Netflix

Khel Khel Mein (Hindi)

Written and directed by Mudassar Aziz, this film remakes the 2016 Italian movie Perfect Strangers. Starring Akshay Kumar, it follows three Indian couples, each with distinct personalities, who agree to play a risky game. They place their phones on the table, and whenever someone receives a call or message, they must openly share its contents with everyone present.

Girl Haunts Boy (English)

Directed by Emily Ting, the movie follows a boy who discovers he can see the ghost of a girl who died nearly 100 years ago. Only he can see and interact with her.

Outer Banks season 4: Part 1 (English)

The first five episodes have premiered, but you’ll have to wait until November for the next five. In Season 4, the group faces financial trouble after spending all the money from their last job, leading them to hunt for Blackbeard’s treasure.

Lonely Planet (English)

Written and directed by Susannah Grant, this romantic drama stars Laura Dern, Liam Hemsworth, and Diana Silvers. The story follows a writer who heads to a retreat to finish her book, accompanied by her boyfriend, only to meet a new man during her stay.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (English)

Lara sets off on an exhilarating journey around the world, confronting her past as she unravels a long-buried mystery.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 Episode 4

As a primarily comedy-centric program, it features a blend of regular and special guests.

