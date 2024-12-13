The year 2024 has offered some of the best films in the recent years and audiences have chosen some of their favorites over and over again. IMDb has curated the list of top 10 most popular films on IMDb that include some of the best films that arrived in the year 2024.

Seven Bollywood Titles

This list includes seven Hindi films. Interestingly, this has been a mixed lot with horror, horror comedy, suspense, action, and social dramedies. However, horror-comedy seems to be the flavor of this season since Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Stree 2, both found a spot in the top 10.

Highest-Rated On IMDb

Three South Indian films also found spots in the top 10 list. Out of the three, two of them occupy spots in the top 3. While Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja has been the highest-rated film of 2024 on IMDb, it is Kalki 2898 AD that tops the list of top 10 most-popular films on IMDb in 2024.

Deepika Padukone Rules The List!

In the list of top 10 films, Deepika Padukone is the chosen queen as three of her films – Kalki 2898 AD, Fighter, and Singham Again found a spot in this list, with Kalki ruling at number 1.

Apart from this, three sequels made it to the list – Stree 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and Singham Again. All three of them faced a clash at the box office.

Here is the list of the top 10 most popular films on IMDb, their IMDb ratings, and where to watch them.

Kalki 2898 AD | Netflix | 7

Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank | Prime Video | 7

Maharaja | Netflix | 8.5

Shaitaan | Netflix | 6.5

Fighter | Netflix | 6.2

Manjummel Boys | Disney + Hotstar | 8.2

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 | Netflix, December 27 Onwards | 5.1

Kill | Disney + Hotstar | 7.6

Singham Again | Prime Video On Rent | 5.8

Laapataa Ladies | Netflix | 8.4

