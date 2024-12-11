Google has released the 2024 Year in Search list, revealing the most searched queries in fields like entertainment, sports, gaming, and lifestyle. Among celebrities, three Indians have made it to the global list of the most searched actors.

Contrary to expected names like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt, the actors who have been named in the top 10 list include South superstar Pawan Kalyan, television actress Hina Khan, and Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur.

Pawan Kalyan, Hina Khan, and Nimrat Kaur are the Most Searched Indian Actors Globally

Pawan Kalyan has achieved the number 2 spot on Google’s Year in Search 2024 list. The actor is known for his immense contribution to Telugu cinema and is counted among the highest-paid actors in India. He is also a politician, and became the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh in 2024, which could have further piqued the curiosity of Google users.

On the other hand, Hina Khan is one of the most popular Indian television actresses, known for her performances in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Hina is at number 5 position on the most-searched list after she announced her breast cancer diagnosis earlier this year. Since then, Hina has been battling the illness with courage and confidence, serving as an inspiration for many.

On number 8 is Nimrat Kaur, the actress known for her appearances in the films The Lunchbox, Dasvi, and Airlift. In 2024, she made headlines for her alleged affair with Abhishek Bachchan, which was said to be the reason behind the latter’s divorce from Aishwarya Rai. However, the affair rumors were never confirmed.

The complete list of the most searched actors on Google in 2024 is as below:

Katt Williams (American comedian and actor) Pawan Kalyan (Indian actor) Adam Brody (American actor) Ella Purnell (English actress) Hina Khan (Indian actress) Kieran Culkin (American actor) Terrence Howard (American actor) Nimrat Kaur (Indian actress) Sutton Foster (American actress) Briggitte Bozzo (Venezuelan actress)

