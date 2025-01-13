Soodhu Kavvum (2013) was a massive hit, and its song Kasu Panam remains iconic, resonating even beyond Tamil Nadu. The film’s success led to a sequel over a decade later, but not all the original cast members returned. Notably, Vijay Sethupathi’s absence stood out, among others. The sequel, Naatum Naatu Makkalum, follows the same dark comedy-drama pattern as its predecessor but didn’t achieve the same level of success. Now, the film is set to debut on an OTT platform.

Plot

In the sequel, Shiva steps into the position previously held by Vijay Sethupathi. Karunakaran, now a minister, faces a major challenge when the former leader of his political party wakes up from a long coma and vows to fight the entrenched corruption and electoral freebies dominating the state. At a crucial moment, Shiva and his team kidnap a key figure vital to all the parties involved. This person holds the key to controlling the state.

OTT Release Date

Aha Tamil has officially confirmed that the film will be available on their platform from January 14, 2025.

Cast and Crew

The film stars Shiva, Karunakaran, Ramesh Thilak, M.S. Bhaskar, Yog Japee, Aruldoss, Harisha Jestin, and Kalki.

Directed by SJ Arjun, the film is scripted by Arjun and T Yogaraja. The music is composed by Hari S R and Edwin Louis Viswanath, with cinematography by Karthik K. Thillai and editing by Ignaitious Aswin. C.V. Kumar and S. Thangaraj produce it under the banners of Thangam Cinemas and Thirukumaran Entertainment.

