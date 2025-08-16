The Malayalam movie Kolahalam is reportedly making its way to OTT soon, about a month after it arrived in theatres. Directed by Rasheed Parambil, this comedy-drama will soon start its digital streaming. The film had a quiet run at the box office in July, but now it will be available for audiences to watch from home on the upcoming Friday.

Here’s When Kolahalam Is Likely To Arrive On OTT

According to reports from OTTplay, Kolahalam will be available for streaming on Sun NXT from August 22, 2025. However, it is important to note that the platform is yet to make an official announcement. If the reports come to fruition, interested viewers can watch it from the comfort of their homes.

In recent weeks, Sun NXT has added several Malayalam films, such as Surabhila Sundara Swapnam, Swargam, Am Ah, and Iyer in Arabia, to its library. However, no other new Malayalam releases have been announced for the coming week on OTT.

More About The Kolahalam Movie

Kolahalam means “Commotion” in Malayalam, and the title fits the plot perfectly. The story takes place within just 16 hours, from the death of an elderly man to his funeral. What begins as a serious family gathering turns into an unexpected chain of comic moments when a thief sneaks into the house. His clumsy moves and failed escape attempts create a wave of confusion, leading to lighthearted chaos during the solemn occasion. Beneath all the laughter, the film also conveys a meaningful message about life that connects with everyone.

This is Rasheed Parambil’s third directorial venture after Bhagavan Dasante Ramarajyam. The script and dialogues are written by Vishal Viswanathan. The movie features a wide range of actors, including Santhosh Puthan, Kumar Sunil, Swathy Mohanan, Priya Sreejith, Anusha Aravindakshan, Rajesh Nair, Sathyan Chavara, Vishnu Balakrishnan, and Rajeev Pillath in key roles. Others like Devi Krishna, Jayaram Ramu, Sreelakshmi S, Ali Marvel, Girish Ongallour, Afsal K Aziz, Dilsha, Aarathi Muralidharan, Vishal Viswanathan, Sharan Panicker, and Sathyan Prabhapuram also play important parts in the film.

If you missed watching Kolahalam in theatres, you can catch it online on Sun NXT from August 22, 2025.

Check out the trailer of Kolahalam below:

