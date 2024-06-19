Director Aditya Sarpotdar is enjoying the success of his theatrical release, Munjya. The horror comedy, which was released in theatres on June 7, 2024, stars Sharvari and Abhay Verma in the lead roles. Amidst this, the director is all set to release his second Hindi horror comedy film, Kakuda.

After delivering entertaining horror flicks like ‘Zombivili’ and ‘Munjya‘, get ready to be scared and laughed at by Kakuda. Reportedly, Aditya worked on this movie before the Sharvari and Abhay starrer. If you are interested in learning more about Kakuda, keep reading.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZEE5 (@zee5)



Kakuda Cast & More

The horror-comedy has a fantastic cast – Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha, and Saqib Saleem. It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies.

Kakuda Plot/Synopsis

The story is set in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district’s Ratodi village, where a spirit called ‘Kakuda’ haunts men. Every house in the district has two doors that look similar; one is of normal size, and one is smaller. Every Tuesday at 7:15 pm, people in the village should open the smaller door. If they fail to do so, Kakuda will punish the men in the family. The movie will focus on the ritual and the intentions of the ghostly spirit that targets men.

Is there a trailer?

The makers have not dropped the Kakuda trailer yet. However, they released an animated promo announcing the movie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I-C-E Studios (@icestudios3d)



Where & When to Watch The Movie Online?

The horror-comedy will stream on Zee5. However, the makers have not announced the release date yet.

In an official statement, director Aditya Sarpotdar said, “As a filmmaker and a fan of the horror-comedy genre, I find it incredibly fascinating to explore the delicate balance between fear and laughter. It’s a challenging task to make viewers simultaneously scared and amused, but with ‘Kakuda,’ I am confident that we have hit the right chord yet again. I am thrilled to have worked with an exceptionally talented cast, including Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha, Saqib Saleem and Aasif Khan, who have supported the narrative brilliantly by adding humour and emotions to the story. Their spotless comic timing and the way they portray genuine emotions have made my job as a director much easier.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Munjya Movie Review: Abhay Verma & Sharvari Wagh’s Film Is An Exceptional Tale Of Obsession & Horror

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News