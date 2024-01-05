Rohit Shetty is known for having brought the cop universe to India. He is all set to continue adding to his franchise with the upcoming release of Indian Police Force. The Amazon Original series is an action-packed cop drama created and directed by Shetty in collaboration with Sushwanth Prakash.

The high-octane cop drama will feature Siddharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Vivek Oberoi in leading roles. Over the years, director Rohit Shetty’s name has become synonymous with larger-than-life epic action films featuring heroes in uniforms. The latest addition to the franchise will take things a step further.

Catch a glimpse of the trailer here:

Amazon recently released a trailer for the Indian Police Force that has caused a stir among the audience. The trailer begins with an impactful action sequence, showcasing a threatening attack on the nation’s capital, Delhi. As mayhem and destruction gather momentum, the capable Delhi Police rise up to the occasion.

The trailer moves with the ferocity of an unstoppable force against looming disaster. By disentangling the maze of the mysterious forces threatening countless innocent lives, the protagonists Siddharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Vivek Oberoi brave perilous dangers to eventually save the day. The trailer ends on a patriotic, solid note.

Amazon’s Indian Police Force: Release Date

Amazon recently announced that the Indian Police Force will release on Friday, January 19, 2024. The cop-universe series will be exclusively available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The series will be released worldwide in two hundred and forty countries. Audiences from all corners of the globe can witness director Rohit Shetty’s grand vision.

Amazon’s Indian Police Force: Cast

The cop-drama will feature some of the most prominent actors in the business. Siddharth Malhotra will portray the quintessential Delhi-boy protagonist, Kabir Malik. Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty Kundra will join him. The trio will form the core of the action thriller’s cast.

Shweta Tripathi, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, and Lalit Parimoo are the other actors in the ensemble cast.

Amazon’s Indian Police Force: Plot

Indian Police Force draws heavily from Rohit Shetty’s vision of a shared cop universe. Within this universe, multiple characters play out their parts through interrelated events.

The plot will feature a considerable foe trying their best to harm countless Indian citizens. However, before their plans come to fruition, they must face the Delhi Police. Kabir Malik and his dedicated team stand between the enemies of the state and the innocent citizens.

Director Rohit Shetty’s OTT Debut

Indian Police Force will mark director Rohit Shetty’s debut in the world of streaming and OTT platforms. The buzz surrounding its release grows louder as the famed director prepares to make his mark on the digital world.

