Courtroom dramas have a unique appeal. They bring together law, emotion, and conflict in a setting where every word counts. With Criminal Justice Season 4 yet to release, legal drama fans can explore several titles that offer equally compelling stories. These shows portray the justice system through different lenses. Here is a selection of Indian courtroom dramas currently streaming on OTT platforms.

1. Court: State vs a Nobody

Streaming On : Netflix

: Netflix IMDb Rating : 7.9

: 7.9 Director: Ram Jagadeesh

Plot: Court is a Telugu-language legal drama directed by Ram Jagadeesh. It follows the story of a young couple entangled in the complexities of the legal system. The film adopts a realistic and unembellished view of the legal system and received mostly positive reviews from audiences. It stars Priyadarshi Pulikonda as a lawyer fighting a challenging legal battle. Harsh Roshan, Sridevi, Sivaji, Sai Kumar, Harsha Vardhan, Rohini, Subhalekha Sudhakar, and others are also in key roles alongside Nani.

2. Your Honor

Streaming On : SonyLIV

: SonyLIV IMDb Rating : 7.2

: 7.2 Director: Eeshwar Nivas

In Your Honor, Jimmy Sheirgill plays a judge who decides to go against the law when his son becomes embroiled in a hit-and-run case. While trying to cover the crime, he initiates a chain of events that compromises his ethics and reputation. The series presents a strong character arc, filled with tension and unpredictable decisions. It looks closely at the price of power, the meaning of justice, and the struggle between law and loyalty. With layered storytelling, it keeps the audience invested from start to finish.

3. Maamla Legal Hai

Streaming On : Netflix

: Netflix IMDb Rating : 8

: 8 Director: Rahul Pandey

Maamla Legal Hai brings a lighter comedic touch to courtroom drama. The series is set in the district court of Delhi and follows a group of lawyers handling unusual cases and navigating chaotic legal proceedings. Mixing satire with social commentary, the show depicts the harsher ordering of the lower rungs of the legal system.

4. The Trial

Streaming On : Disney+ Hotstar

: Disney+ Hotstar IMDb Rating: 5.5

5.5 Director: Suparn Verma

The Trial marks Kajol’s entry into the world of web series. She plays Noyonika Sengupta, a homemaker who returns to her profession as a lawyer after her husband is jailed in a scandal. The show focuses on her legal comeback while managing personal challenges and public judgment.

It combines legal conflicts with emotional depth and explores themes such as second chances, gender expectations, and professional redemption. Kajol delivers a controlled and convincing performance, giving the show a steady emotional center.

Each of these courtroom dramas brings something unique to the table. From intense thrillers to reflective cinema and courtroom comedy, these titles keep the legal genre fresh and engaging. While the return of Criminal Justice is still awaited, these shows and films are ready to step into the spotlight.

