If you have ever watched the 2018 sports comedy film Campeones (or even if you haven’t) and if it left you inspired and craving more sports stories with heart, you’re in for a treat. Here are three top-rated basketball movies (according to their Rotten Tomatoes scores, excluding animated films and documentaries) that deserve your attention. And the great news: they are all available to stream on Indian OTT platforms. Here’s where you can watch them!

3. Hoosiers (1986)

Streaming On – Amazon Prime Video

– Amazon Prime Video RT Score – 92%

– 92% Directed By – David Anspaugh

Plot: The sports drama follows the story of Norman Dale (played by Gene Hackman), a basketball coach with a troubled past, who gets one last chance to turn his life around by training a small-town high school basketball team. With the help of Shooter (Dennis Hopper), a local man who loves the game but struggles with alcoholism, Norman works hard to transform the underdogs into a team strong enough to compete for the state championship.

2. Air (2023)

Streaming On – Amazon Prime Video

– Amazon Prime Video RT Score – 93%

– 93% Directed By – Ben Affleck

Plot: The biographical sports drama follows Sonny Vaccaro (played by Matt Damon), a determined Nike employee, who risks everything to convince the then-rookie basketball player Michael Jordan and his family to sign with the company. The film focuses on how Nike’s basketball division made an incredible pitch to Jordan and how it transformed the world of sports with the Air Jordan brand. It also features Ben Affleck, Jason Bateman, Marlon Wayans, Chris Messina, Chris Tucker, and Viola Davis in key roles.

1. Hustle (2022)

Streaming On – Netflix

– Netflix RT Score – 94%

– 94% Directed By – Jeremiah Zagar

Plot: The sports comedy-drama tells the story of Stanley Sugerman (played by Adam Sandler), a struggling scout for the Philadelphia 76ers. His life takes an interesting turn when he spots an amazing but undiscovered basketball player, Bo Cruz (played by Juancho Hernangómez), while in Spain. He takes a big risk and brings him to America without the team’s approval. They must now prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA.

