Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires begins a bold new chapter for the Dark Knight. The story follows Yohualli Coatl, a young Aztec warrior who loses his father to Hernán Cortés and rises to take on the mantle of Batman. Coatl, now determined to defend his people, transforms into a figure of fear for his enemies while drawing power from his culture’s warrior traditions.

You won’t want to miss this. AZTEC BATMAN: CLASH OF THE EMPIRES is coming soon. pic.twitter.com/SPJ6JDWSvs — Warner Bros. Entertainment (@WBHomeEnt) July 23, 2025

Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires Release Date: When and Where to Watch It

The film will premiere in Mexico on September 18, 2025, before reaching a global audience through HBO Max on September 19, 2025. First announced back in 2022, the project stands out as a fresh reimagining of the Batman mythos, placing Batman directly within the clash between the Aztec Empire and the Spanish conquest.

In this version, Cortes embodies a twisted reflection of Two-Face after suffering a disfiguring injury. At the same time, an Aztec priest becomes Yoka, a Joker-like figure, who commits gruesome sacrifices in the name of Huitzilopochtli. The film blends history with DC’s legendary rogues, giving the Dark Knight some of his most unsettling adversaries yet.

Cast and Crew Behind Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires

Directed by Juan Meza-León and written by Ernie Altbacker, the project brings together the voices of Horacio García Rojas as Yohualli, Omar Chaparro as Yoka, and Álvaro Morte as Cortés.

The film, produced by Ánima, Warner Bros. Animation, and DC Entertainment alongside Chatrone and Particular Crowd, also highlights a growing partnership between Warner Bros. and Latin American studios, with many expecting more projects to follow.

Meza-Leon has spoken about how the film’s Batman design drew from Aztec warrior traditions like the Jaguar and Eagle warriors, mixed with Spanish armor, while tying it to the imagery of a bat god, per CBR. He explained that the focus was to shape the human beneath before building the armor, ensuring the hero felt authentic to history and mythology.

Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires will be available to stream worldwide on HBO Max starting September 19, 2025.

