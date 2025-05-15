Netflix’s The Diplomat made waves almost immediately after its release, pulling in viewers with its clever blend of political intrigue, smart writing, and powerhouse performances, led by the always-excellent Keri Russell. At the heart of it all is Kate Wyler, an ambassador trying to prevent global conflict while barely holding together the threads of her personal life. It’s smart, tense, and totally addictive.

So, if you finished The Diplomat and found yourself wondering, “What now?”, you’re not alone. Well, you can stop searching now, as here’s a solid lineup of political thrillers and character-driven dramas that hit pretty similar notes as The Diplomat. Whether it’s the tension of international affairs, powerhouse female leads, or morally murky government dealings, this list has got you covered.

Here are five shows that should be on your radar next:

1. Scandal

If you missed Scandal when it first aired, now’s the time to dive in. Created by Shonda Rhimes, this rollercoaster of a political drama stars Kerry Washington as Olivia Pope, a former White House insider turned crisis manager whose job is to fix the kind of problems no one’s allowed to talk about.

Similar to The Diplomat, Scandal centers on a strong, intelligent woman attempting to balance politics, power, and a very complex personal life. The stakes are extremely high, the pacing is quick, and the twists? They just keep coming, I see. Scandal will definitely captivate you if you enjoyed The Diplomat’s ability to strike a balance between personal chaos and public service.

2. Homeland

It’s impossible to talk about The Diplomat without mentioning Homeland. There’s a pretty direct connection here — Debora Cahn, the creator of The Diplomat, who also served as a writer and executive producer on Homeland’s later seasons.

The series follows CIA officer Carrie Mathison (played with raw intensity by Claire Danes), who becomes convinced that a rescued American soldier may not be the hero he seems. What follows is a gripping mix of espionage, emotional tension, and psychological drama. If you loved watching Kate Wyler make impossible choices for her country, Carrie’s journey will keep you on edge and maybe even break your heart a little.

3. The Night Agent

Another well-liked Netflix series that is highly recommended is The Night Agent. While loyalty, betrayal, and government secrets are still major themes, some of The Diplomat’s political depth is lost in favor of more intense action.

The show follows Peter Sutherland, an FBI agent who answers a phone that should never ring and ends up unraveling a deadly conspiracy. Like Kate, Peter is thrust into a world that’s way more dangerous than it first appears. If you’re in the mood for something with more chase scenes but still grounded in political drama, this one’s an easy binge.

4. The Americans

Let’s just say that Keri Russell has been missing out if The Diplomat was your first time seeing her. Her portrayal in The Americans is truly remarkable. Set during the Cold War, the show centers on two Russian spies (Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys) living deep undercover in suburban D.C., pretending to be the perfect American couple.

It’s a show about secrets within governments, marriages, and even oneself. You’ll recognize a lot of the same emotional weight and tension that made The Diplomat so compelling, but this time it’s layered into a slow-burning espionage story that’s rich, gripping, and beautifully acted.

5. The West Wing

The West Wing continues to be the pinnacle of political narrative for something a bit more idealistic but no less captivating. The show, which was created by Aaron Sorkin, takes viewers inside the fictional White House government run by Martin Sheen’s character, President Bartlet, who is unwavering in his moral convictions.

Here’s another Debora Cahn connection, as she served as the writer and producer for The West Wing. Plus, if you enjoyed Allison Janney as the vice president in The Diplomat, wait until you see her absolutely shine as press secretary C.J. Cregg here. The West Wing is a love letter to public service, and it still holds up brilliantly.

The Diplomat offered a fresh, layered look at politics, filled with tension, flawed characters, and powerful performances. It’s not easy to follow a show that balances so well, but thankfully, there are plenty of great series that carry the same spirit. So, whether you’re in the mood for adrenaline-fueled conspiracies or character-driven political thrillers, these five shows are well worth your time.

