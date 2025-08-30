These Indian South crime thrillers provide audiences with intriguing storylines, well-told, suspenseful tales, and memorable performances for fans of the thriller genre. Here is a list of the ten must-watch movies.

1. Cold Case

IMDb Rating: 6.1/10

6.1/10 Director: Tanu Balak

Tanu Balak Streaming On: Prime Video

Plot: Cold Case is a supernatural crime thriller that unravels the mystery behind an unsolved murder that happened years ago. It has elements of supernatural mixed with an interesting murder mystery.

2. Saani Kaayidham

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Director: Arun Matheswaran

Arun Matheswaran Streaming On: Prime Video

Plot: This Tamil crime thriller revolves around a mother’s quest for revenge after his daughter suffers grave injustice. The story is intense and emotionally charged showing how far a mother can go to get justice done.

3. Ratsasan

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Director: Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar Streaming On: Prime Video

Plot: Ratsasan is an engaging psychological thriller set in Tamil where Vishnu Vishal as a troubled cop investigates brutal murders committed by a serial killer who plays mind games with him throughout the film. This movie employs dark narrative punctuated by suspense hence it keeps one at the edge of his/her seat until the end.

4. HIT – The First Case

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Director: Sailesh Kolanu

Sailesh Kolanu Streaming On: Prime Video

Plot: This movie is about a very important missing persons case which goes from being simple to complex while facing the dark truth behind it. HIT -1 is an engaging thriller that digs into crime-solving intricacies.

5. Thupparivaalan

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Director: Mysskin

Mysskin Streaming On: Prime Video

Plot: Tamil ‘detective’ thriller, Thupparivaalan, features Vishal as a sharp private investigator who takes on a mysterious criminal plot. The movie carries with it the spirit of Sherlock Holmes featuring its smart twists and detective work.

6. Drishyam

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Director: Jeethu Joseph

Jeethu Joseph Streaming On: JioHotstar

Plot: The film Drishyam stars Mohanlal as a cable operator who finds himself caught up in lies and cover-ups that he has created for his family after they accidentally witness a murder.

7. Yashoda

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Director: Hareesh Narayan, K. Hari Shankar

Hareesh Narayan, K. Hari Shankar Streaming On: Prime Video

Plot: This film has Samantha as the leading lady. This film is a psychological Telegu thriller about a dysfunctional family with secrets. The film explores crime psychology combined with domestic issues.

8. Jana Gana Mana

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Director: Dijo Jose Antony

Dijo Jose Antony Streaming On: Netflix

Plot: Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jana Gana Mana combines elements of courtroom drama, political intrigue, and action to create an enthralling piece of cinema. It’s about justice and morality.

9. Ela Veezha Poonchira

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Director: Shahi Kabir

Shahi Kabir Streaming On: Prime Video

Plot: A Malayalam mystery thriller revolving around uncovering the mystery of how someone was killed in a rural village; this story unfolds amidst intriguing turns of events. Ela Veezha Poonchira provides an interesting tale set in the countryside characterized by intricate plot developments.

10. Kavaludaari

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Director: Hemanth Rao

Hemanth Rao Streaming On: Prime Video

Plot: Kavaludaari is a Kannada crime movie where two ordinary men, a traffic cop and a retired inspector, share a common goal – to bring the truth to light on what seemed like an ordinary hit-and-run accident. The other events leading to the climax are very deep and involve a lot of detective work.

