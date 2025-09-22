As we all know, Drishyam is a massive franchise that has been remade in multiple languages, not only within India but also internationally. In China, it was adapted as Sheep Without a Shepherd, and in Sri Lanka as Dharmayuddhaya. There have even been reports about a possible Hollywood remake. Now, a Korean adaptation of Drishyam is on the way. Deadline reported the news back in 2023, and further details about those associated with the project have now been made public.

Who is involved in the Korean remake of Drishyam?

The Korean adaptation of Drishyam is set to be directed by Deok Noh, a detail revealed to Variety by Anthology Studios president Choi Jae-won. Anthology Studios is the local Korean production partner collaborating with Indian production house Panorama Studios to bring the Korean version of Drishyam to life.

Anthology Studios comes with strong credentials. Before co-founding it, Choi Jae-won served as the head of Warner Bros. Korea and, as CEO, he previously worked in companies like Next Entertainment World, iPictures, Barunson E&A, and WithUs Film. He also serves as the vice chairman of the Korean Film Council, a government-supported organization.

Their Indian partner, Panorama Studios, has been in the film production business for over two decades. The company has produced films not only in Hindi but also in Malayalam, Odia, and Marathi. Backed by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.

About Roh Deok

Roh Deok began her career in the film industry with short films before moving to mainstream cinema as an assistant screenwriter in 2003 on Save the Green Planet. She made her full-length feature film debut in 2013 with Very Ordinary Couple. Beyond feature films, she has also worked in web series and stage productions. Let’s hope Drishyam is in safe hands with her.

