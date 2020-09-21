Nishabdham Trailer OUT! R Madhavan & Anushka Shetty Pique Your Intrigue To Another Level

Amazon Prime Video unveils the trailer of R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty’s much awaited Telugu suspense thriller Nishabdham. Titled Silence in Tamil and Malayalam, the gripping trailer of the multilingual thriller hits the right notes as it piques curiosity and intrigue.

Directed by Hemanth Madhukar, Nishabdham is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and stars R Madhavan, Anushka Shetty and Anjali in the lead roles.

Prime members in India and in 200 countries and territories can stream Nishabdham exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam from October 2, 2020

Creating buzz with the unveiling of the film’s motion poster, Amazon Prime Video today released the trailer of Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan’s highly awaited suspense thriller, Nishabdham. Titled Silence, in Tamil and Malayalam, the film marks the India debut of Michael Madsen and also stars Anjali, Shalini Pandey, Subbaraju and Srinivas Avasarala in pivotal roles. The streaming service also released a new poster of film that shows the actors donning the intense looks.

In Nishabdham, Sakshi, a talented artist who is deaf and mute, gets entangled in a criminal investigation when she unexpectedly witnesses a tragic incident that occurs in a villa with a reputation for being haunted. With a team of police detectives determined to get to the bottom of the case and the list of suspects ranging from a ghost to a missing young girl, Nishabdham promises to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller that will keep the audience guessing until the very end.

Nishabdham will join the thousands of TV shows and movies from around the world in the Prime Video catalogue. These include Indian films V, Gulabo Sitabo, Shakuntala Devi, Ponmagal Vandhal, LAW, CU Soon, V, French Biriyani, Sufiyum Sujatayum and Penguin along with Indian-produced Amazon Original series like Bandish Bandits, Breathe: Into The Shadows, Paatal Lok, Four More Shots Please, The Family Man, Inside Edge, Made In Heaven as well as various award-winning and critically acclaimed global Amazon Original series like Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Boys, Hunters, Fleabag, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

