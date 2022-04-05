Kollywood star Vijay’s most-anticipated upcoming movie ‘Beast’ is gearing up for a grand release in theatres on April 13.

With the release planned in Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi languages simultaneously, the producers have kickstarted the promotions.

As a part of promotions, the Telugu and Hindi versions of the superhit song ‘Halamithi Habibo’, also known as ‘Arabic Kuthu’, from the movie, were released on Monday.

Sri Sai Kiran and Raqueeb Alam have penned the Telugu and Hindi lyrics of the song, respectively.

‘Arabic Kuthu’ has already taken over the country, with viral videos of the dance imitations floating all over social media.

Now that the song is released in Telugu and Hindi, this is expected to further boost the hype around the release.

Even as fans continue to wait with bated breath for the release of director Nelson Dilipkumar’s upcoming action entertainer ‘Beast’, featuring actors Vijay and Pooja Hegde in the lead, industry pundits on Tuesday claimed that the film had been banned in Kuwait.

Although some of the entertainment industry trackers claimed that Kuwait’s Ministry of Information had banned the Tamil film, it was not clear as to why the film had been banned. Some of the reasons that they suspected the film being banned included the portrayal of Pakistan, terrorists and violence.

‘Beast’ is not the first Indian film to be banned in Kuwait.

