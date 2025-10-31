K-Ramp, starring Kiran Abbavaram and Yukti Thareja in the lead roles, has concluded its second week at the Indian box office, and so far, it has been a decent run. After a start of above 2 crores, the film maintained a steady pace and managed to avoid the failure tag by minting decent numbers. Yes, it has entered the safe zone, starting its journey towards a plus verdict. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 13!

The Telugu romantic comedy film opened to mixed to negative reviews from critics. While it entertains in parts, the film received criticism for lacking emotional depth and making fun of mental health issues. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it is faring with mixed word of mouth. Such a reception has affected the film’s run, but it hasn’t caused any major harm.

How much did K-Ramp earn at the Indian box office in 13 days?

During the 6-day opening week, K-Ramp did a business of 11.47 crores. In the second week, it maintained a decent hold and scored 7.08 crores. Overall, the film has earned 18.55 crore net at the Indian box office in 13 days, as per Sacnilk. Including GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 21.88 crores.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 (6-day) – 11.47 crores

Week 2 – 7.08 crores

Total – 18.55 crores

Recovers its full budget in 13 days!

K-Ramp was reportedly made on a budget of 18 crores. Against this cost, it has earned 18.55 crore net so far, thus making a full recovery. Apart from recovering the full budget, the film has also made a return on investment (ROI) of 55 lakh, which equals 3.05% returns.

As of now, the Kiran Abbavaram and Yukti Thareja starrer has secured an average verdict at the Indian box office, as per Koimoi’s parameters. In the upcoming days, it is expected to generate some more returns and secure a plus verdict. It won’t score big as Baahubali – The Epic, and Ravi Teja‘s Mass Jathara has impacted its screen count in the Telugu market.

