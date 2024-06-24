It has been six months since Animal was released in theatres. But discussions around it are never-ending. From theatre, the movie also dropped online months ago, but everyone has a lot to say about Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s action thriller. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri.

Several celebrities have come out and bashed Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal movie. The Kabir Singh director responded to the criticism received by netizens and celebrities like Javed Akhtar and Adil Hussain. Adil, who was a part of Sandeep’s Kabir Singh, recently said that he would never be a part of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer even if he were paid Rs 100-200 crore for the same.

While Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor have not reacted to other celebrities’ reactions to Animal, their co-star Indira Krishna has shared her thoughts.

Indira Krishna On Adil Hussain’s Comments On Animal

In Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s movie, Indira Krishna plays Rashmika Mandanna’s mother. About Adil Hussain’s comments on the film, the actress said, “I completely respect Adil; he’s a fine artist, but differences of opinions do come between actors and directors. I think that’s his [personal] view and his experience with Sandeep, but I have had a different experience and view about my director.”

Some netizens have called out Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal movie for its toxic masculinity and sexist nature. About the same, Indira Krishna told Hindustan Times, “I definitely support Sandeep Reddy because when you watch a film, you have to be very open to what the director is trying to say and what the characters are trying to portray.”

Meanwhile, the Animal movie has a post-credit scene that hints at what to expect in the sequel. The sequel is titled Animal Park and will feature Ranbir Kapoor in a double role.

