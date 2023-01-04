The Marvel Cinematic Universe has multiple films and with it a ton of characters. Over the course of the years, many of the superheroes have crossed over into each other films and the same is true for the MCU’s 2021 film Eternals. Wondering which superhero made it in the Chloé Zhao directorial? Well, it’s none other than Captain America.

Yes, you read that right. Chris Evans’ Captain America was part of the Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie co-starrer in some capacity. Wondering where he popped up to be a part of the film? Well, scroll below and let us know if you missed it or noticed his shield in the film.

In a video shared on Instagram by the handle ‘hiddenmarveldetail,’ we came across an interesting blink-and-miss moment from the Chloé Zhao-directed Eternals. This clip notes that Chris Evans’ Captain America aka Steve Roger’s shield made an appearance in the Eternal movie. Where? On Kumail Nanjiani’s Kingo private plane.

As detailed by the Instagram page, Captain America’s original shield is seen when Kumail’s Kingo takes his fellow Eternals and his human valet Karun (played by Harish Patel) aboard his private jet to go meet the remaining members of their super-powered team. As seen in the clip, Cap’s original shield – the one he used before Howard Stark gave him the circular vibranium one, is visible in a glass enclosure as the group boarded the jet. This shield is used in Captain America: The First Avenger when Cap creates feel-good videos for the people during the war.

The narrator debates how Kingo got his hands on the shield and whether he met Steve and took it from him. Check out the video here:

Commenting on the video, one user wrote, “Or he’s super rich and just bought it” Another joked, “On my desk, I’ve got the iron spider helmet and actually got that from Peter Parker himself after the events of No Way Home!” A third noted, “There is no punch from the red skull in the shield.” How do you think he got the shield?

Did you miss Captain America’s shield the first time you saw Eternals? Let us know in the comments below.

