Iain Armitage, at just 16, has secured a spot as one of the wealthiest child actors in the world, thanks to his breakout role as the young Sheldon Cooper in Young Sheldon. The Big Bang Theory prequel, which aired for six seasons, skyrocketed him to stardom and significantly padded his bank account.

Iain Armitage’s Staggering Bank Account

Starting with a $30K-per-episode paycheck in season one, Armitage’s earnings grew alongside the show’s success, bringing his reported net worth to a whopping $6 million. According to a ‘rich list’ by Outdoor Toys, this makes him the joint-highest paid child actor in the world alongside Modern Family star Aubrey Anderson-Emmons.

“I’ve been doing it for seven years, so it doesn’t really feel that much like a massive acting challenge anymore because, up until three weeks ago, I was doing it every day, for five days,” Iain Armitage told the LA Times after the show ended. He added, “I go through hair and makeup, I slip on those shoes and I’m in character. The more interesting thing, to me at least, will be when I next act.”

Modern Family Star Aubrey Anderson-Emmons’ Net-Worth

Anderson-Emmons, cast as Lily Tucker-Pritchett in Modern Family at just four years old, is another wealthy child artists. She spent nearly a decade on the hit sitcom, with her per-episode salary eventually doubling to $70K.

“It’s been a huge part of my life. Honestly, it’s all I’m known for,” she told Girls Life. “People recognise me pretty frequently, though not as much now that I’ve been wearing a mask. They’ll say ‘Oh, you look familar,’ or you’re trying to make a friend and they’re like ‘Wait, you’re that girl from Modern Family!’”

She added, “It’s weird, you know? It definitely affects my daily life sometimes, and friends can choose you for the wrong reasons. I don’t relate to her too much—I’m not sassy or a brat! I don’t roast my mom 24/7 or walk in the room and do a line and walk out. It’s great playing her but I’m not like her. She’s definitely a character.”

