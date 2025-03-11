The wild frontier of television just got a little wilder with the return of Aminah Nieves as Teonna Rainwater in 1923, the Yellowstone prequel that keeps expanding its rugged universe.

Alongside her, Michael Spears saddles up as Runs His Horse, while Jeremy Gauna rides in as Pete Plenty Clouds. Their latest chapter takes an unexpected turn when Teonna’s father unknowingly strikes a deal with the ranch workers they had been bunking with, leading to an uneasy alliance.

A Brief Stay for C. Thomas Howell?

As fate would have it, the family’s paths cross with a new face on the ranch, C. Thomas Howell, who steps into the role of foreman Anders. But before fans get too comfortable, there’s a catch! IMDb only lists him for a single episode, thus making his stay uncertain in the series.

C Thomas Howell’s Roots: From Arena To The Silver Screen

For Howell, this guest spot is just another ride in a career shaped by the kind of unpredictability that makes for legendary stories.

Born in Van Nuys, Los Angeles, he was practically raised in the saddle. His father, a professional bull rider, immersed him in the world of rodeos long before Hollywood came calling. Before he was dodging bullets in Red Dawn or navigating teenage turmoil in The Outsiders, young Christopher found himself atop 1,200-pound horses and wrangling 400-pound steers. Howell was already accustomed to an audience by the time Steven Spielberg cast him in E.T.

Now, at 58, he looks back on a life that seemed destined from the start. “It wasn’t a special transition because I knew that’s what I was going to do my whole life,” he confessed to The Team Roping Journal. “It wasn’t something I chased. It wasn’t something I went to college for. It wasn’t something I dreamed about. It was a very real thing. I got up early in the morning and I went to work with my dad and I was on set. I met actors and I saw directors and I was like, ‘Yea, I’m going to be here, for sure.'”

“I was different,” he continued. “Going into a meeting and saying hello was nothing to me. The acting was new, but I was in the spotlight by a young age.”

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Did Denise Richards Only Film Her New Bravo Series Because She Is Cash-Strapped? Report Explored

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News