*Warning for 1923, Season 2: Spoiler alert*

The success of Yellowstone has led to a whole world of neo-western series with spinoffs and prequels around the Dutton family. 1923 is one of the prequels, starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford as Cara and Jacob Dutton. Brandon Sklenar plays Spencer Dutton in the Paramount show.

The second season on 1923 is currently airing new episodes every week and fans have been loving the twists, turns and drama already. The recently aired third episode saw the death of a character quite close to Spencer. Here’s who died and how this death will impact him further down the hit series.

1923 Season 2: Which Character Dies & How Will It Affect Spencer Dutton?

During a chat with People, Andy Dispensa, who portrays the role of Luca, shared how his character’s death will affect Spencer. For those unversed, Luca was shot and killed while Spencer could do nothing but watch. The actor, who joined the show in season 2 itself, shared that Barndon was “pretty saddened by Luca’s demise” when they first found out about it.

“Spencer has Alex, the love of his life, but Luca is probably the closest thing he has to a platonic friendship in the entire series. It’s a complicated relationship that’s painted beautifully,” he said, referring to Alexandra, who is Spencer’s wife. Luca and Spencer first met when they were working on a ship and the latter managed to save the former from a suicide attempt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 1923 Official (@1923official)

Andy felt that due to that, Luca switched on a “protector switch” in Spencer and “even though it goes sideways, it’s almost, in a way, preparing him perhaps for the trials of fatherhood,” referring to Spencer’s unborn child who Alexandra is currently pregnant with. The actor added that their past and trauma also helped them bond with each other while away from home.

Andy further continued, “I think Luca brings out moments of tenderness and certain colors we haven’t seen from Spencer before,” and then pointed out Luca’s “internal conflict” revolving around his “idolization of Spencer and the allegiance he feels towards his cousins.” He mused that Luca wanted to be like Spencer and go the extra mile for his family, but he wasn’t that guy.

He said that Luca’s story was tragic and proceeded to divulge, “Getting out of youth and finding yourself, especially if you’re small and sensitive in a world of brutality, can be extremely difficult. Luca deserved a better life.” Andy praised Brandon, calling him a special actor he loved working with.

He mentioned that he was proud of the dynamic they were able to create of Spencer and Luca and work on a story as epic as 1923. “When you walk into a scene with him, he’s just living it. There’s this warmth he brings as Spencer that made it very easy to connect with,” Andy finally concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 1923 Official (@1923official)

