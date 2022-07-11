1988’s Mahabharat was one of the most famous and fan-driven shows in the Indian Television Industry. The TV series had a huge fan base which grew each day. While the show received immense love, there was a side of the show which had a different mindset to the show.

Talking about the same, there was a time when actor Puneet Issar landed in trouble after a non-bailable warrant was filed against him for his part in disrobing Draupadi aka ‘cheer haran’ scene.

Well, it was during Puneet Issar’s appearance in The Kapil Sharma Show, when the actor recalled the incident of him getting filed for his part on the show. The actor said, “Someone told us, ‘Aapke naam, ka warrant nikla hai, non-bailable warrant (Someone has filed a case against you in the court, and there’s now a non-bailable warrant issued against you). Someone from Benares had said that the disrobing of Drapuadi that you did has caused hurt to us.”

Mahabharat star Puneet Issar also said, “28 yrs later the case had opened again, and we had to hire a lawyer to represent us. Turns out, uss bande ko bas photo khichani thi (That guy who filed the case against us, he only wanted a picture with the actors).” The actor also believed that by the time they were done with sorting the case out, they should also file a case on Ved Vyas for writing the story. He said, “Agar kisi ko pakdana hai to Ved Vyas ko pakdo, usne likhi hai.”

Mahabharat (1988) was directed by B. R. Chopra and Ravi Chopra. The series aired its first episode on 2nd October 1988 and had a span of 2 years ending on 24th June 1990.

Meanwhile, Puneet Issar was last seen in The Kashmir Files which was directed by Vivek Agnihotri. The movie came out on 11th March 2022.

