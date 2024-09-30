The OTT streaming platform Netflix has bought an exciting line-up for you in October this year. From thrillers, and reality shows to documentaries, you will be definitely spoilt for choices when it comes to these Netflix releases. We have gotten your binge list curated for you with these Netflix releases.

October Netflix Releases

Release Date: 1st October, 2024

Making It in Marbella

The Swedish agents at the luxury real estate firm Homerun Brokers compete for the best listings in Marbella, Spain’s high-end holiday destination. The real estate based show is one of the most anticipated Netflix releases.

Tim Dillon: This Is Your Country

Comedian Tim Dillon chats with everyday Americans in this comedy unscripted special about cryptocurrency, OnlyFans, and other outrageous issues they face.

Release Date: 2nd October, 2024

Love Is Blind: Season 7 ( Episodes 1-6)

A new group of singles enters the pods, ready to abandon superficial judgments and face possible heartbreak to find true love and lasting commitments.

Chef’s Table: Noodles

Uncover the art of noodle-making with world-renowned chefs as they share their culinary journeys and the stories behind their delicious signature dishes.

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 5

A legendary UFO crash, a puzzling double homicide, and a chilling supernatural investigation anchor this collection of unsolved mysteries.

Release Date: 3rd October, 2024

Heartstopper: Season 3

Charlie and Nick are ready to take things to the next level. As they grow closer in every way, they face their relationship’s biggest challenge yet.

Trouble

Wrongfully convicted of murder, a clumsy electronics salesman faces police corruption and criminal conspiracies in an attempt to prove his innocence.

The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist

The crafty Bad Guys crew embarks on a high-stakes Halloween heist to swipe a priceless amulet from a spooky mansion. What could go wrong?

Blue Box

Badminton player Taiki has always admired basketball star Chinatsu from afar. But one spring day, a surprising turn brings them unexpectedly close.

Release Date: 4th October, 2024

CTRL

Nella and Joe are the perfect influencer couple. But when Joe cheats on Nella, she turns to an AI app to erase him from her life — until the app takes control.

IT’S WHAT’S INSIDE

A pre-wedding reunion becomes a psychological nightmare for college friends when a surprise guest arrives with a mysterious suitcase.

The Platform 2

After a mysterious leader imposes his law in a brutal system of vertical cells, a new arrival battles against a dubious food distribution method.

Release Date: 5th October, 2024

Ranma1/2

Akane Tendo meets her new fiancé, Ranma Saotome, a martial arts prodigy with a twist: he magically transforms into a girl upon touching cold water.

Release Date: 7th October, 2024

The Menendez Brothers

In 1996, Lyle and Erik Menendez were convicted for the murders of their parents in what became one of the most famous criminal cases of the late 20th century. For the first time in 30 years, and in their own words, both brothers revisited the trial, which shocked the nation.

Release Date: 8th October, 2024

Ali Wong: Single Lady

After a whirlwind couple of years, Ali Wong returns to the stage to dish on the highs, lows, and surprises of dating post-divorce.

Release Date: 9th October, 2024

Love Is Blind: Season 7 ( Episodes 7-9)

A new group of singles enters the pods, ready to abandon superficial judgments and face possible heartbreak to find true love and lasting commitments.

Starting 5

This captivating sports series follows Jimmy Butler, Anthony Edwards, LeBron James, Domantas Sabonis, and Jayson Tatum throughout the 2023-24 NBA season.

Deceitful Love

After turning 60, a wealthy woman suddenly falls in love with an attractive and much younger man, but her family raises doubts about his intentions.

The Secret of the River

When a young boy arrives in a small Mexican village, an unlikely friendship blossoms with a local kid — and a dark secret seals their bond forever.

Release Date: 10th October, 2024

Outer Banks Season 4: Part 1

The Pogues return home and start living their best life, but it’s not long before they’re back to doing what they do best: hunting for treasure.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Thrust into a high-stakes chase around the world, fearless adventurer Lara Croft confronts her traumatic past while unraveling an ancient mystery.

The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri: Season 2

In a retrospective mockumentary, a current-day Erşan Kuneri reflects on his life and body of work as a prolific pioneer of erotic cinema.

Love Is Blind, Habibi

Celebrity couple Elham Ali and Khaled Saqr host this social experiment, in which Arab singles connect and commit to marriage before meeting face-to-face.

Release Date: 11th October, 2024

In Her Place

After Chilean writer María Carolina Geel murders her lover, the case captivates shy court actuary Mercedes, sparking a connection between the two women.

Lonely Planet

At an idyllic writers retreat in Morocco, a newly single novelist finds an unexpected connection with a younger man who’s reevaluating his life choices. Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth star in this seductive romantic drama from writer-director Susannah Grant (“Erin Brockovich”).

Uprising

In the Joseon Dynasty, two friends who grew up together — one the master and one the servant — reunite post-war as enemies on opposing sides.

Release Date: 12th October, 2024

A Virtuous Business

In search of purpose, opportunity, and independence, four rural women started an adult products business in 1992 — embarking on a journey of self-discovery.

Release Date: 14th October, 2024

Mighty Monsterwheelies

Inspired by iconic movie monsters like Dracula and the Mummy, but with a Frankenstein-sized twist: These vehicle heroes are here to help — not scare!

Release Date: 25th October, 2024

Do Patti

It is a riveting story of a police officer embroiled in a mind-boggling case wherein the suspect is a mysterious and intriguing woman. It stars Kajol and Kriti Sanon in the lead role.

So those were some of the Netflix releases for the month of October

