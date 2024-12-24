Marvel Cinematic Universe’s What If…? has impressed the audience for three seasons. The animated show features some iconic actors from the MCU who lend their voices to their superhero characters.
The series is set in an alternate timeline and places the heroes in situations different from those in the films. What If…? Season 3, which marks the show’s final season, recently premiered on Disney+.
What If…? Season 3: Release Schedule
Instead of dropping all episodes together or following a weekly schedule, What If…? Season 3 has released one new episode daily since its premiere on December 22nd, 2024. The final season has eight episodes, one less than the previous two installments. The season finale and the series finale will be aired on December 29th, 2024. Here is the complete release schedule:
- Episode 1: What If… the Hulk Fought the Mech Avengers?: December 22nd, 2024
- Episode 2: What If… Agatha Went to Hollywood?: December 23rd, 2024
- Episode 3: What If… the Red Guardian Stopped the Winter Soldier?: December 24th, 2024
- Episode 4: What If… Howard the Duck Got Hitched?: December 25th, 2024
- Episode 5: What If… the Emergence Destroyed the Earth?: December 26th, 2024
- Episode 6: What If… 1872?: December 27th, 2024
- Episode 7: What If… the Watcher Disappeared?: December 28th, 2024
- Episode 8: What If… What If?: December 29th, 2024
Trending
The Voice Cast of What If…? Season 3
What If…? follows an anthology format and, hence, features a new cast in every episode, apart from Jeffrey Wright, who stars as Watcher, the narrator of the series. MCU veterans play some of these characters. The episode-wise cast of What If…? Season 3 is given below:
- Episode 1: Anthony Mackie, Mark Ruffalo, Teyonah Parris, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, and Oscar Isaac
- Episode 2: Kathryn Hahn, Kumail Nanjiani, Dominic Cooper, James D’Arcy, and David Kaye
- Episode 3: David Harbour, Sebastian Stan, Laurence Fishburne, America Ferrera, and Piotr Michael
- Episode 4: Kat Dennings, Seth Green, Samuel L. Jackson, Tom Hiddleston, and Michael Rooker
- Episode 5: Dominique Thorne, Alejandro Saab, Emily VanCamp, Tessa Thompson, Michelle Wong, and David Kaye
- Episode 6: Simu Liu, Hailee Steinfeld, Wyatt Russell, Meng’er Zhang, and Walton Goggins
- Episodes 7 and 8: Hayley Atwell, Jason Isaacs, Devery Jacobs, Alison Sealy-Smith, Natasha Lyonne, D. C. Douglas, and Darin De Paul.
For more such stories, stay tuned to TV updates!
Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Weekly Spoilers: From Hope & Carter’s First Christmas To Bill’s Moment Of Surprise
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News