Marvel Cinematic Universe’s What If…? has impressed the audience for three seasons. The animated show features some iconic actors from the MCU who lend their voices to their superhero characters.

The series is set in an alternate timeline and places the heroes in situations different from those in the films. What If…? Season 3, which marks the show’s final season, recently premiered on Disney+.

What If…? Season 3: Release Schedule

Instead of dropping all episodes together or following a weekly schedule, What If…? Season 3 has released one new episode daily since its premiere on December 22nd, 2024. The final season has eight episodes, one less than the previous two installments. The season finale and the series finale will be aired on December 29th, 2024. Here is the complete release schedule:

Episode 1: What If… the Hulk Fought the Mech Avengers?: December 22nd, 2024

Episode 2: What If… Agatha Went to Hollywood?: December 23rd, 2024

Episode 3: What If… the Red Guardian Stopped the Winter Soldier?: December 24th, 2024

Episode 4: What If… Howard the Duck Got Hitched?: December 25th, 2024

Episode 5: What If… the Emergence Destroyed the Earth?: December 26th, 2024

Episode 6: What If… 1872?: December 27th, 2024

Episode 7: What If… the Watcher Disappeared?: December 28th, 2024

Episode 8: What If… What If?: December 29th, 2024

The Voice Cast of What If…? Season 3

What If…? follows an anthology format and, hence, features a new cast in every episode, apart from Jeffrey Wright, who stars as Watcher, the narrator of the series. MCU veterans play some of these characters. The episode-wise cast of What If…? Season 3 is given below:

Episode 1: Anthony Mackie, Mark Ruffalo, Teyonah Parris, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, and Oscar Isaac

Episode 2: Kathryn Hahn, Kumail Nanjiani, Dominic Cooper, James D’Arcy, and David Kaye

Episode 3: David Harbour, Sebastian Stan, Laurence Fishburne, America Ferrera, and Piotr Michael

Episode 4: Kat Dennings, Seth Green, Samuel L. Jackson, Tom Hiddleston, and Michael Rooker

Episode 5: Dominique Thorne, Alejandro Saab, Emily VanCamp, Tessa Thompson, Michelle Wong, and David Kaye

Episode 6: Simu Liu, Hailee Steinfeld, Wyatt Russell, Meng’er Zhang, and Walton Goggins

Episodes 7 and 8: Hayley Atwell, Jason Isaacs, Devery Jacobs, Alison Sealy-Smith, Natasha Lyonne, D. C. Douglas, and Darin De Paul.

