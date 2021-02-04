MCU’s first web series, WandaVision has been received very well by the fans so far. Only 4 episodes of the weekly show have streamed so far and the 5th one is due tomorrow i.e. Feb 5 on Disney + Hotstar.

While WandaVision is getting more fascinating and exciting with every episode and more is promised for the future, not everything can be included in a show. Recently the head writer of the show, Jac Schaeffer, opened up about things she wished she would’ve tried but couldn’t.

During an interview with Deseret, Jac was asked if there was anything totally wild or out of bounds that she wanted to add but didn’t or there’s something wild that will be shown soon. Answering the question, she said, “Yeah, I mean there were definitely things that I liked. There wasn’t anything that I was like, ‘I’m gonna walk off this project because you won’t do this’ — like nothing was ever like that intense. There are certainly things that I wish we had tried, but I do think all of those things that fall into that category are things that fell by the wayside in an effort to strengthen a cohesive story. The series itself is such an enormous swing. So, whatever weirder (things) that I wanted to do — I think we sort of nailed it with being an odd duck.”

WandaVision over the course of 4 episodes has become very interesting but the first two episodes were hard to digest for fans. As Wanda & Vision were stuck in the sitcom format, it was way off track to see something like that for the fans. There were a lot of questions in the mind of fans. When asked Jac Schaeffer what will she tell to those who are scared of WandaVision after watching its opening episodes, she said, “Well, luckily, because of Disney PR marketing, I don’t have to tell anybody to watch the show (laughs). I have family members who don’t know the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so I did have to give them little tutorials so that they sit in order to enhance their viewing of the show.”

Are you looking forward to the upcoming episodes of WandaVision? Let us know in the comments section. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

