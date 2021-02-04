A while ago, Rachel Evan Woods accused her ex-fiancé Brian Hugh Warner popularly known as Marilyn Manson. Later the singer denied all the allegations by his former partner and now his ex-wife Dita Von Teese has come out and addressed the issue in an Instagram post.

After Woods came out in public about Manson’s abuse, a lot of women who were somehow connected to the singer also came out and shared their horrifying experiences.

Dita Von Teese shared a note that read, “I have been processing the news that broke Monday regarding Marilyn Manson. To those who have expressed your concerns of my well-being, I appreciate your kindness. Please know that the details made public do not match my personal experience during our 7 years together as a couple. Had they, I would not have married him in December 2005. I left 12 months later due to infidelity and drug abuse.”

The actress continued, “Abuse of any kind has no place in any relationship. I urge those of you who have incurred abuse to take steps to heal and the strength to fully realize yourself. This is my sole statement on this matter. Thank you for respecting this request.”

Meanwhile, Evan Rachel Wood shared a note on her Instagram that read, “The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

What do y’all think about Dita Von Teese’s Instagram post? Tell us in the comment section below.

