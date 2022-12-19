‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actress Vrushika Mehta has shared several pictures on her Instagram handle informing her fans about her engagement with Saurabh Ghedia, who lives and works in Toronto.

Vrushika also posted a video from a beautiful location in which they can be seen dancing together and creating some romantic moments.

In one of the pictures, they can be seen looking at each other while sitting on a couch, while in the other the actress can be seen twirling around while he looked at her. Another one reflects their love for each other when Saurabh lifts his ladylove in his arms.

She wrote in the caption: “Our beginning of forever 11.12.2022.”

Vrushika is seen wearing a grey-coloured lehenga with heavy embroidery all over it. She teamed it with choker necklace, and earrings. On the other hand, Saurabh complemented her with a similar-coloured kurta-pyjama with a double jacket.

After Vrushika Mehta’s post, many of her friends and fans congratulated her. Actor Ritvik Arora commented: Congratulations..So happy for you” Vishal Singh wrote: “Congratulations”

Kishwer Merchantt also mentioned: “Omg Vrushy, itni badi kab hui tum…congratulations love.”

Sana Sayyad, Kanika Mann, Sonal Vengurlekar, Rohan Gandotra, Vaishnavi Rao, and other celebrities also gave their best wishes to Vrushika Mehta.

Saurabh also wrote expressing his happiness: “Grateful for you and excited about our journey together! #rabhdivrushyy.” To which the actress replied: “Sau mera sab kuch.”

View this post on Instagram

On the work front, Vrushika Mehta is known for her roles in ‘Ishqbaaaz’, ‘Satrangi Sasural’, ‘Yeh Teri Galiyaan’, and others. She is remembered for her roles in ‘Dil Dosti Dance’, and ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’.

