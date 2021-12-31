Television actors Vishal Gandhi and Manish Khanna have talked about their entry in the show ‘Meet’ and how their characters will add more drama to the storyline.

Vishal, who plays Tej Ahlawat in ‘Meet’, said: “My character in ‘Meet’ is slightly different from the usual ones I’ve portrayed so far. He is a well-respected guy who has been turned into a mentally unstable beggar because of some past incidents in life.

“I am sure the revelation about my character will leave everyone astonished and that’s why I agreed to be a part of this show,” Vishal Gandhi added.

Vishal Gandhi, who is known for playing grey shaded character Mihir Sukhadia in ‘Tamanna’, said he loves to play challenging roles.

He added: “It is also challenging to play divergent characters and as an actor, I am also seeking such roles.”

On the other hand, ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ actor Manish Khanna also expressed his happiness at being a part of the show.

He shared: “I’m really glad to be a part of a show like ‘Meet’ which is loved and appreciated by the audience so much. It’s always a challenge to join a show midway because the viewers are already accustomed and used to the actors, however, a new face always adds to the drama.”

Manish Khanna further shared about his on-screen personality, saying: My character of JP is slightly in the grey zone, but he is not wrong as a person. He just wants what is best for his daughter. I am sure JP’s tricks are all set to bring in a lot of high-voltage drama and I hope I do justice to my character in ‘Meet’.”

‘Meet’ airs on Zee TV.

