Kangana Ranaut is making a lot of noise over her upcoming reality show, Lock Upp. There have been several names including Bigg Boss 15 contestants Pratik Sehajpal, Miesha Iyer amongst others reportedly entering the house. But netizens were surprised when they heard names like Shehnaaz Gill and Vir Das also entering Ekta Kapoor backed show!

Today morning, we learnt that Shehnaaz Gill has given her nod to enter the reality game show. But that sounds highly unlikely as the actress has already been away from the public radar and wouldn’t want to be put in the spot.

While Shehnaaz may have remained tight-lipped, comedian Vir Das has broken his silence and put the rumours to rest. He wished Kangana Ranaut the best of luck for Lock Upp and clarified that he has never been approached and wouldn’t be keen to be a part of it.

Vir Das tweeted, “Hey all. Not sure who this journalist is. Or if journalism still exists. But just to clarify because there’s a lot of people writing to me. Have never been approached, and am not doing or interested in this. Wish Kangana and her cast all the very best being locked up. Cheers,” he tweeted.

Previously, a media report had claimed that Vir Das has been finalised to enter the Lock Upp house. The report also suggested that he’s never been in a non-fictional show but this will surely mark his debut!

Looks like none of it is true. But we’re excited to know who will enter the Kangana Ranaut led reality show!

